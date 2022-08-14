It is well known that Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football.

The Portuguese international has cut a frustrated figure so far this season, especially in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

Ronaldo also played little-to-no part in United's pre-season under Erik ten Hag, while leaving one pre-season game early despite the team game still ongoing.

As things stand, the bookies still believe Ronaldo will be a United player come the end of the window, with Sky Bet making it 1/4 that he remains in Manchester, that is despite these latest reports.