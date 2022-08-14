It is being reported that Manchester United are considering terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract unless he 'changes his attitude'.
It is well known that Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football.
The Portuguese international has cut a frustrated figure so far this season, especially in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.
Ronaldo also played little-to-no part in United's pre-season under Erik ten Hag, while leaving one pre-season game early despite the team game still ongoing.
As things stand, the bookies still believe Ronaldo will be a United player come the end of the window, with Sky Bet making it 1/4 that he remains in Manchester, that is despite these latest reports.
Odds correct at 17:15 (14/08/22)
The club where his career started, Sporting Lisbon, are installed as the 4/1 second favourites and would give him Champions League football.
Atletico Madrid fans have already expressed their negative feelings around signing CR7 this pre-season, while if reports are to believed, both Milan sides have turned down the offer to sign him.
