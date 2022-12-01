Either Messi will get the ending he deserves and confirm, once and for all, his status as the greatest footballer of all time, or Mbappe will collect his second winners’ medal at just 23 and move towards God-like status in France.

But beyond that, there is enough in the Mbappe versus Messi duel – on the same flank – to excite even the most disengaged football supporter.

That is not to say the World Cup final will be dull. Lionel Scaloni and Didier Deschamps are tactical opposites, the former frequently shifting formation and strategy depending on the opposition and the latter sticking rigidly to a defensive approach.

The combination of bleak winter weather and ethical concerns mean it has been a muted tournament dragged down by the weirdness into a collective ‘meh’, and it is therefore fitting that its final brings no great surprise – and fitting that its finalists are led by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, both of whom play for Qatar-owned Paris Saint Germain.

The outcome will most likely rest on a single moment of quality.

World Cup finals tend to be unbearably tense (prior to France’s 4-2 win over Croatia, four of the previous six went to extra time with an average of 1.5 goals per game) and Deschamps’ approach is likely to restrict things further. But we could get lucky.

After all, Argentina might just be lured into the trap of pressing high and dominating the ball, opening the game up to a series of counters and counter-counters run by the two most important players in world football.

Although that isn’t necessarily the pattern this will fall into. Scaloni has been the most active tactician in the tournament so far and he will need to pivot again on Sunday as he prepares to face the most infuriating of opponents.

France are ludicrously defensive by modern standards, parking the bus and refusing to engage until the opposition comes within 40 yards of goal, which has stumped nations uncomfortable holding so much of the ball.

That doesn’t quite apply to Argentina, whose methods have been more reactive up until now: against the Netherlands Scaloni matched their back three to neutralise the threat of Louis van Gaal’s overloads and against Croatia he moved to a very narrow 4-4-2 that successfully squeezed Zlatko Dalic’s midfield to provide the platform for a solid win.

It is this most recent system, what could be called a 4-2-2-2 in which Alex Mac Allister and Rodrigo de Paul float inside from their wide starting positions, that looks most logical, because the priority should be attacking France’s central midfield – something far too few opponents have attempted to do.

France weak in midfield

Morocco, for example, took a midfielder out of the starting line-up to move to a 5-4-1 in the semi-finals, only to rejig (too late) towards the end of the first half, when in fact they should have driven headfirst into this zone as Australia and Poland did.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave his performance of the tournament against Morocco but there are gaps in France’s two-man midfield whether it’s Adrian Rabiot or Youssouf Fofana alongside him, and so if Argentina use a narrow four they should be able to slide forward passes through this zone and into Messi.

On the flip side, France’s depth could simply crowd Messi and leave Argentina looking flat, and Sunday’s game may ultimately rest on how the overall territorial pattern plays out.

France will look to draw Argentina in, their defensive shell enveloping them like a Venus fly trap before Antoine Greizmann (outstanding as the link man between midfield and attack), Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele counter attack at speed behind a paralysed and exposed Argentine shape.

They have done this to each and every opponent so far and, worryingly for Scaloni, Argentina might be particularly prone to being lured in by the game-plan.