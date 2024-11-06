Jimmy's Punt: Staked 88.5pts | Returned 92.66pts | P/L: +4.16pts | ROI 5%

You can’t lose any bets if you don’t tip anything. I’ll have to go on more holidays after last weekend's 'column' made a cool 0pts. This weekend's picks begin and end in South Yorkshire with Barnsley vs Rotherham on Friday and the Steel City derby on Sunday. As for the bets we have goals, cards, goals and cards and an ambitious result x keeper card combo for Saturday night.

Barnsley vs Rotherham Kick-off time: 19:15 GMT, Friday

Home 21/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 21/10 MALIK WILKS is just a Sheffield United stint away from the South Yorkshire clean sweep. The attacker has represented Doncaster, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and is expected to start for Rotherham on Friday. I doubt he will get a nice reception at Oakwell though. His spell for Barnsley wasn’t very successful and the fact he’s played for Leeds won’t help his case either. Wilks is the type of player to thrive in this environment. The frontman has notched up three goals alongside four yellow cards this term and one of each in two of his 12 league starts. Combining him TO SCORE ANYTIME and BE SHOWN A CARD provides some interest at 14/1. CLICK HERE to back Malik Wilks to score and be carded with Sky Bet

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 8/11 | Draw 14/5 | Away 10/3 BEN DOAK’s assist for the opener at Loftus Road on Tuesday was described as wing wizardry but the wide man is not just step overs and pace, he’s got a bit of the dark arts about him. The Liverpool-loanee has notched up four bookings in just 607 minutes of Sky Bet Championship action. Three of the bookings were for fouls and one for an argument and with a cards per 90 average of 0.60, his price of 11/2 TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too big. CLICK HERE to back Ben Doak to be carded with Sky Bet

Considering the above, I cannot work out why Haaland is a bumper price to bag this weekend. City’s frontman is available at 4/1 TO SCORE 2+ and 18/1 TO SCORE 3+. CLICK HERE to back Erling Haaland to score 2+ with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Erling Haaland to score 3+ with Sky Bet In the Premier League, he’s netted 74 goals in 76 appearances which is a goals per 90 average of 0.97. As for braces and hat-tricks in all competitions this season, he has hit the double five times in 19 appearances and taken home the match ball twice. Haaland’s all time Premier League stats are as follows: Appearances: 76 (per 90)

76 (per 90) Goals: 74 (0.97)

74 (0.97) Braces: 19 (0.27)

19 (0.27) Hat-tricks: 8 (0.11)

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 2/5 | Draw 15/4 | Away 21/4 For the Champions League in midweek, I voiced my concern about the manner of Liverpool’s last six results (pre Tuesday’s game) and suggested fatigue may be catching up with them. The Reds then duly steamrolled Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to make me look a fool.