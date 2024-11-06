Friday 19:15
0.5pts Mallik Wilks to score and be carded at 14/1 (bet365)
Saturday 12:30
1pt Ben Doak to be shown a card in Middlesbrough vs Luton at 11/2 (bet365)
Saturday 15:00
0.5pts Paudie O’Connor to score anytime in Bristol Rovers vs Lincoln at 12/1 (Unibet)
0.5pts Sean Roughan to score anytime at 14/1 (bet365)
0.5pts Tom Hamer to score anytime with 12/1 (Sky Bet)
Saturday 17:30
1pts Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals at 4/1 (bet365)
0.5pts Erling Haaland to score 3+ goals at 18/1 (Boylesports)
Saturday 20:00
0.5pts Aston Villa win-or-draw double chance and Emi Martinez card vs Liverpool at 13/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Aston Villa win and Emi Martinez card vs Liverpool at 33/1 (bet365)
You can’t lose any bets if you don’t tip anything.
I’ll have to go on more holidays after last weekend's 'column' made a cool 0pts.
This weekend's picks begin and end in South Yorkshire with Barnsley vs Rotherham on Friday and the Steel City derby on Sunday.
As for the bets we have goals, cards, goals and cards and an ambitious result x keeper card combo for Saturday night.
MALIK WILKS is just a Sheffield United stint away from the South Yorkshire clean sweep.
The attacker has represented Doncaster, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and is expected to start for Rotherham on Friday. I doubt he will get a nice reception at Oakwell though.
His spell for Barnsley wasn’t very successful and the fact he’s played for Leeds won’t help his case either.
Wilks is the type of player to thrive in this environment. The frontman has notched up three goals alongside four yellow cards this term and one of each in two of his 12 league starts.
Combining him TO SCORE ANYTIME and BE SHOWN A CARD provides some interest at 14/1.
BEN DOAK’s assist for the opener at Loftus Road on Tuesday was described as wing wizardry but the wide man is not just step overs and pace, he’s got a bit of the dark arts about him.
The Liverpool-loanee has notched up four bookings in just 607 minutes of Sky Bet Championship action.
Three of the bookings were for fouls and one for an argument and with a cards per 90 average of 0.60, his price of 11/2 TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too big.
There is a big set piece mismatch at the Memorial Ground.
Bristol Rovers top Sky Bet League One charts for xGA from dead ball situations (10.97) and they host Lincoln who have scored 10 times from them this term.
So, the thinking is pretty simple: back the Imps centre backs TO SCORE ANYTIME.
PAUDIE O’CONNOR, SEAN ROUGHAN and TOM HAMER seem to be the settled back three when fit.
They have combined to score five goals already this term, averaging just under two shots per game between them. With all them at least 12/1, splitting stakes across all three is the way in here.
ERLING HAALAND has caught some flack recently.
Manchester City’s frontman has only netted four goals in his last eight appearances. The cheek, having previously scored 10 in eight.
The Norwegian is amidst a two-game long drought, during which time he has only managed to muster 10 shots and 2.31 xG.
Sarcasm aside, he did miss a penalty in the defeat at Sporting in midweek but a trip to the South Coast in the Premier League this weekend presents him with the perfect opportunity to get back among the goals.
Brighton have kept just three domestic clean sheets, their only one at the Amex in a 0-0 draw with Ipswich and their last three games on their own patch have seen the opposition net two times in each.
Against the big boys, there tends to be goals and, without getting lost in Fabian Hurzeler and Pep Guardiola’s complicated tactics, that is the basis of the following bets.
Considering the above, I cannot work out why Haaland is a bumper price to bag this weekend.
City’s frontman is available at 4/1 TO SCORE 2+ and 18/1 TO SCORE 3+.
In the Premier League, he’s netted 74 goals in 76 appearances which is a goals per 90 average of 0.97. As for braces and hat-tricks in all competitions this season, he has hit the double five times in 19 appearances and taken home the match ball twice.
Haaland’s all time Premier League stats are as follows:
For the Champions League in midweek, I voiced my concern about the manner of Liverpool’s last six results (pre Tuesday’s game) and suggested fatigue may be catching up with them.
The Reds then duly steamrolled Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to make me look a fool.
I don’t hold a grudge against Arne Slot’s side but I am going to oppose them again this weekend. Above all, I just think they might be a touch short as they host Aston Villa Saturday evening.
Chelsea went off around 16/5 at Anfield, the Villans are currently priced at 19/4.
Brighton could have put the game to bed in the first-half in the Reds' most recent league match and following the second-half turnaround Slot called for more consistency.
Prior to that, his side drew with Arsenal (great result), beat Chelsea (great result), beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and Wolves 2-1 with the second goal at the Molineux coming via the spot.
Liverpool are two points clear at the top of England's top-flight alongside sitting top of the Champions League but 16 games doesn’t feel like a big enough sample size to pigeonhole the Reds as anything just yet.
As for Villa, they have only taken one point from their last two league games. A late goal meant they dropped two points vs Bournemouth and a late capitulation in North London saw them concede three in the last 15 minutes and lose 4-1 to Spurs.
Unai Emery was imperious against the big boys last season though. Against the top three they:
Granted, they have not replicated that form this season yet but combining them WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE and TO WIN with a EMI MARTINEZ CARD at Anfield is worth a punt at the prices.
Martinez has notched up a staggering 15 cards across the last four seasons, one of which coming in his side's second-most recent trip to Anfield.
The final thing to note is referee David Coote has booked two keepers for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ in his last three top-flight games (Bart Verbruggen and Dean Henderson).
Odds correct at 1650 GMT (07/11/24)
