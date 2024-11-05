Football betting tips: Primeira Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, EFL Friday 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Moreirense vs Gil Vicente (20:15) at 11/8 (General) 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Union Berlin vs Freiburg (19:30), Elche vs Almeria (19:30) & Moreirense vs Gil Vicente (20:15) at 9.47/1 (Betfair) Saturday 1pt Patrick Erras to score anytime in Werder Bremen vs Holstein Kiel (14:30) at 18/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) 2pts BTTS in AFC Wimbledon vs Grimsby (15:00) at 20/23 (Betfair) 1pt Craig Dawson to score anytime in Wolves vs Southampton (15:00) at 10/1 (Sky Bet) Further tips may follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Moreirense vs Gil Vicente Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Friday

Home 21/20 | Draw 2/1 | Away 12/5 A rare trip across to Portugal for me as one price jumped out when scanning the weekend card and led me down a curiosity trail to discover why. Friday sees a mid-table clash between Moreirense and Gil Vicente and there's 11/8 available with multiple bookmakers on OVER 2.5 GOALS in the contest. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Gil Vicente have averaged 2.8 goals per game across their ten in the league so far, while Moreirense are a little lower at 2.4 - half of their games have gone over 2.5 though. That said, one of Moreirense's home games was against Benfica which ended in a 1-1 draw. That, as you'd expect, limited their opportunities to just 0.2 expected goals (xG). In terms of those underlying numbers, both teams sit in the top-seven of 18 teams for xG generated in Portugal's top-flight this season. Defensively, Gil Vicente are sixth for most expected goals against (xGA). They've also seen 63% of their xGA coming in their away games - it's worth mentioning that three of those came against sides currently in the top-six. And yet three of four games against opponents below them in the Primeira Liga table have resulted in at least three goals scored. Backing this as a selection has been a winner in each of Gil Vicente's last four outings, with both teams scoring in five of the last six. In 89 top-flight games in Portugal this season, over 2.5 has landed in 49% of them.

Friday goals treble Union Berlin vs Freiburg (19:30)

Elche vs Almeria (19:30)

Moreirense vs Gil Vicente (20:15) I was going to back this selection in the three games listed above but I thought it would be more interesting to take the treble at above 9/1. OVER 2.5 GOALS is in focus here for UNION BERLIN vs FREIBURG, ELCHE vs ALMERIA and MOREIRENSE vs GIL VICENTE. CLICK HERE to back the Over 2.5 goals treble with Sky Bet I've already made the case for the game in Portugal above, so we'll focus on the Bundesliga with Union Berlin welcoming Freiburg at 19:30. Union boast a strong defensive record in home games so far but we have to look at the fixture list as the reason behind that. They've faced St. Pauli and Hoffenheim alongside a Dortmund side who struggle on the road this season. The 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt saw the visitors enjoy the better of the opportunities - the total expected goals (xG) tally in that game adding up to 3.26.

Freiburg lost 3-1 in a recent away trip to Leipzig while they weren't particularly troubled in trips to Heidenheim and Werder Bremen. Union should pose more of a threat. Elche meet Almeria in Spain's second division at 19:30 - a game available on Premier Sports 2 - and this meeting puts two strong attacks against one another. Elche sit second for xG created in home games this season while Almeria are third for xG on the road. Crucially, they also possess the third-most expected goals against (xGA) across those games. Over 2.5 has been a winner in eight of Almeria's 12 in the league with five of the seven away seeing it land - that includes in each of their last four.

Werder Bremen vs Holstein Kiel Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 3/5 | Draw 16/5 | Away 19/5 Oh yesssss. It's my favourite sort of game. We've got a big set-piece mismatch here. Essentially, Werder Bremen are rubbish at defending them, Holstein Kiel are good at attacking them. We'll start with the positives for the visitors. In terms of the underlying numbers, they sit 14th across Europe's big five leagues for expected goals (xG) created from set-piece situations per game - impressive enough from 96 teams. For Bremen, they are fifth from the 96 for total expected goals against (xGA) from corners and free-kicks. They've done very well to have conceded just once from set-pieces in the Bundesliga this season. It's much clearer how important it is for Kiel with 36% of their goals so far resulting from set-pieces.

AFC Wimbledon vs Grimsby Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 7/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 16/5 Grimsby are an odd team this season. Although to be fair Grimsby have been an odd team for a few seasons now. David Artell's side have won seven and lost seven. Three of the wins have come at home, with four from seven on the road. It very much seems to be a case of win one week and lose the next. The Mariners just can't defend and that's a significant factor behind the inconsistent form. It's hardly ideal facing a Wimbledon outfit who have won all five home league games so far. I do like the potential for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE though because of Grimsby's involvement. CLICK HERE to back BTTS with Sky Bet It's been a winner in four of their last six on the road, and while Wimbledon have been solid in front of their own supporters, Grimsby have been finding the net against some good teams. In seven away outings, Artell's men have found the net in six and they sit mid-table in terms of chances created in League Two. With near even money available, BTTS is the play here.