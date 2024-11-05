Any Other Bets: Europa League & Europa Conference League tips for Thursday November 7

Football betting tips: Europa League, Europa Conference League 2pts Joao Felix to score anytime in Chelsea vs Noah (20:00) at 21/20 (bet365) 1.5pts Over 4.5 goals in Chelsea vs Noah at 7/4 (Paddy Power) 0.5pt Marc Cucurella to score anytime in Chelsea vs Noah at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) 2pts Over 2.5 goals in Lazio vs Porto (20:00) at 10/11 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Further tips to follow on Tuesday & Wednesday Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Chelsea vs Noah Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/40 | Draw 11/1 | Away 28/1 Joe Townsend For those who dare belittle the mighty UEFA Europa Conference League, strap yourselves in: what a Thursday night we have in store. Previously Russian oligarch-funded and now US private equity billionaire-powered Chelsea's second XI will go off at 1/40 when they host FC Noah, who aren't even the best team in Armenia - a tiny, landlocked nation bordered by Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north and Azerbaijan to the east (according to Wikipedia). By the time the referee blows the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, the visitors will be wishing they'd taken inspiration from the Biblical figure after whom their club is named and fled before the floodgates inevitably opened.

Chelsea's second-choice XI has scored eight goals in two Conference League games

Lazio vs Porto Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 5

Home 11/8 | Draw 9/4 | Away 13/8 Tom Carnduff One of the best attacks in Italy face one of Portugal's top defences as Lazio host Porto in the Europa League. The home side sit top of the table after three games with three victories, nine goals scored and just one conceded far better than the other two who join them on the same points tally. A price of 10/11 is available on OVER 2.5 GOALS which looks worth backing in this match-up. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet While Porto's defence has been good in domestic games, they have been vulnerable in Europe - two of their three games in this competition so far have seen at least five goals scored.