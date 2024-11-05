Any Other Bets: Europa League & Europa Conference League tips for Thursday November 7

2pts Joao Felix to score anytime in Chelsea vs Noah (20:00) at 21/20 (bet365)
1.5pts Over 4.5 goals in Chelsea vs Noah at 7/4 (Paddy Power)
0.5pt Marc Cucurella to score anytime in Chelsea vs Noah at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral)
2pts Over 2.5 goals in Lazio vs Porto (20:00) at 10/11 (bet365)
Further tips to follow on Tuesday & Wednesday
Joe Townsend
For those who dare belittle the mighty UEFA Europa Conference League, strap yourselves in: what a Thursday night we have in store.
Previously Russian oligarch-funded and now US private equity billionaire-powered Chelsea's second XI will go off at 1/40 when they host FC Noah, who aren't even the best team in Armenia - a tiny, landlocked nation bordered by Turkey to the west, Georgia to the north and Azerbaijan to the east (according to Wikipedia).
By the time the referee blows the full-time whistle at Stamford Bridge, the visitors will be wishing they'd taken inspiration from the Biblical figure after whom their club is named and fled before the floodgates inevitably opened.
Chelsea have beaten Gent 4-2 at home and Panathinaikos 4-1 away so far and against a significantly inferior opponent it’s hard (impossible quite frankly) to imagine them not running riot and breaching the OVER 4.5 GOALS line again, a selection available to be backed at 7/4 with Paddy Power.
In a match where we’re expecting lots of Chelsea goals, there are two ANYTIME GOALSCORER prices I like, starting with JOAO FELIX at 21/20.
The Portugal forward played as the central striker in Chelsea’s last Conference League game, with Christopher Nkunku reverting to a deeper role. Felix scored twice and had four attempts on goal in total, while Nkunku’s only shot came via a penalty.
MARC CUCURELLA is the other player I’m willing to back to small stakes at 14/1 after a pair of particularly attacking displays over the past week.
Against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup he twice went close to scoring, while at Manchester United in a largely forgettable Premier League game he showed encouraging glimpses after being brought on at half-time, including an attempt on goal.
The Spain full-back is the biggest-priced Chelsea goalscorer, with Tosin Adarabioyo the only other player available to back at double-figure quotes.
Tom Carnduff
One of the best attacks in Italy face one of Portugal's top defences as Lazio host Porto in the Europa League.
The home side sit top of the table after three games with three victories, nine goals scored and just one conceded far better than the other two who join them on the same points tally.
A price of 10/11 is available on OVER 2.5 GOALS which looks worth backing in this match-up.
While Porto's defence has been good in domestic games, they have been vulnerable in Europe - two of their three games in this competition so far have seen at least five goals scored.
Lazio may sit fifth in the Serie A table yet their attack ranks second for expected goals (xG) generated. They've averaged 1.87 per game across their 11 - with their actual goals scored rate at 2.18.
It's comes as no surprise that the majority of the chances have come in home games - 63% of the xG tally at the Stadio Olimpico.
From Thursday's entire slate of fixtures, this is one that stands out as having huge potential for goals.
Odds correct at 1355 GMT (05/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.