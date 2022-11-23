Spain know a win will see them top Group E, while Japan know they need at least a point to have a chance of advancing. Liam Kelly has the best bets.

Football betting tips: Japan v Spain 1pt Alvaro Morata to score anytime at 5/4 (Sky Bet, Unibet, BetUK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Japan have put themselves in a precarious position in Group E. Their careless defeat to Costa Rica on Sunday leaves them likely in need of a win versus a Spain team that have looked imperious across their two fixtures. Luis Enrique's side hammered Costa Rica 7-0 and were in total control against Germany before taking the lead through Alvaro Morata. Japan might take heart from the small vulnerability shown after that point, but it will be an extremely tough ask.

Ultimately, this match-up is a difficult one to predict from a betting perspective. Spain will dominate the ball but have little to worry about in terms of winning the group. You would think Japan require three points going into the game, yet there's not enough to suggest they can get near the Spanish. After two matches of starting on the bench and scoring, Morata is undoubtedly pushing for a place in Spain's starting line-up. They've benefitted from his more direct play up top twice. In truth, ALVARO MORATA TO SCORE ANYTIME is an option worth considering whether he starts or not after the 90 minutes he's played at this tournament. Indeed, he makes the staking plan at 5/4. CLICK HERE to back Alvaro Morata to score anytime with Sky Bet

Despite attempting just three shots, Morata's opportunities have equated to 0.64 expected goals (xG), clearly looking in sharp form from the bench. If Morata does start, his chances of scoring are obvious as the focal point of an at times devastating attack. Even from the bench, Japan will leave a lot of space to take advantage of on the counter as the game goes on. Morata is perfectly placed to be a beneficiary of that, too.

Score prediction: Japan 0-2 Spain (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)