Ivory Coast vs Norway predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 11/10 (General) 1pt Martin Odegaard 1+ assist at 18/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 18:00 BST, Tuesday TV: BBC One Live odds, form and stats

Norway are the favourites to qualify in this round of 32 game with Ivory Coast at 8/15 generally. The winner in Dallas will play the winner of Brazil and Japan in the round of 16 in New York before a quarter final in Miami against Mexico/Ecuador or England/DR Congo. At the prices available, I’ll swerve calling this game and dip into the goals markets instead. Norway’s three games at the 2026 World Cup have seen 15 goals, five in each, as they have scored three goals or more on two occasions and are yet to keep a clean sheet. They should have scored a couple in the 4-1 defeat against France in their last game as well. Despite naming a weakened team, they generated an expected-goals (xG) of 1.70 with Jorgen Strand Larsen missing a penalty.

With two world beaters in attack - Erling Haaland and MARTIN ODEGAARD - it’s clearly a ploy from Stale Solbakken to play to his team's strengths because their defence leaves a lot to be desired. Aside from shipping seven goals, the Vikings have let up an expected goals against (xGA) of exactly 4.0 which is 9th most of any nation left in the competition at the time of writing. Considering this, the odds against available for OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals. Getting amongst the goals shouldn’t be an issue for the Elephants, who have netted at least one goal in all three of the games to date. But their defence isn’t as good as their results suggest. Although they have kept two clean sheets, minnows Curacao racked up an xG of 0.50 and Ecuador hit the woodwork three times.

With goals expected, it makes sense to continue down a similar thread. Understandably, Haaland is generally 8/11 to score anytime and as short as 8/13 in places. As that price is a little short, I’ll pivot to the ASSIST market where ODEGAARD is 18/5 for 1+ with Coral and Ladbrokes. He’s set up a goal in each of his two appearances this summer, one from open play and the other from a corner, taking him to 19 assists for his nation. With an assist per 90 of 0.32, I’d take the 5/2 available with bet365 and Sky Bet as well. It is worth noting these firms are paying out if the bet clicks in extra time, should it be required.