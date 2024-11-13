Greece vs England betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 30/1 England to win

Kane to score anytime

Bellingham to score anytime

Kane 1+ assists Click here to back with Sky Bet

God bless England for providing the ultimate stress test to this shambles of a tournament. The latest iteration of UEFA's needless Nations League thankfully comes to an end - the group stage anyway - in a few days' time. It's provided yet further evidence, as if it were needed, of just why this competition should have stayed on a focus group whiteboard in the picturesque Swiss town of Nyon, home to UEFA's predictably ritzy HQ. It wasn't enough for the Three Lions to be relegated from the top division, rendering the fundamental basis of the Nations League - to provide more competitive, and fewer heavily one-sided, games - redundant, the Football Association placed an interim manager in charge for all six fixtures.

Thomas Tuchel will start as England manager in January

Before appointing his very high-profile, permanent replacement after four of them. And then announcing he's not in charge yet. Until January. The very predictable net result of leaving a straw man at the helm for the remaining fixtures of a meaningless tournament has been the withdrawal of a remarkable eight (31%) of England's original 26-player squad.

Morgan Rogers is in the squad for the first time

None of this will prevent England's trip to Greece being billed as 'must win'. A crunch encounter. Only victory puts hopes of promotion back in the control of Lee Carsley's side, and for all my obvious disdain for this competition, I believe they will win.

Lee Carsley will not make the same experimental errors

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley). Defenders: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Tino Livramento (Newcastle) Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Greece shocked England at Wembley last month

It was a wonderful performance from Greece, and yet England still came within seconds of a draw, but for some cataclysmic defending from Levi Colwill and Rico Lewis gifting Vangelis Pavlidis a 94th-minute winner. England will name an XI more than good enough to beat Greece, with much of the spine of their run to the final of Euro 2024 available, and formidable. None more so than their captain.

Harry Kane scored twice against Finland in September

As for Kane, it's rare we see the Three Lions skipper 7/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME so this is a price we must take; 68 goals in 101 international appearances speaks for itself, as does 19 goals in 19 games for club and country this season. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet Kane's role during the three matches he has played under England's interim boss has seen a continuation of him dropping deep to be as much provider as scorer. To Carsley's credit, his inclusion of pace on the flanks has given the Three Lions' record goalscorer more support and opportunities to link with team-mates. It's much closer in set-up to Bayern Munich, where Kane has provided an ASSIST in three of his last four appearances, and seven already this season - a steep increase from the 12 in total for a dysfunctional side in 2023/24. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane 1+ assists with Sky Bet Taking the 6/1 about KANE 1+ ASSISTS is therefore also advised.

Back Starboy Bellingham

JUDE BELLINGHAM will be the other genuine world-class player in action on Thursday night. In a shock to no-one, it was he who looked to have salvaged a point in the dying moments against Greece with a trademark strike from nowhere. With Foden, Palmer and Jack Grealish all absent, Bellingham will be England's number 10, hugely boosting the prospects of him SCORING ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Jude Bellingham to score anytime with Sky Bet Even without that likely, more advanced role, the Real Madrid midfielder has scored five goals in his last 13 England appearances, highlighting just how overpriced he looks to be at 11/2.

Team news Greece midfielder Dimitrios Kourbelis is suspended, meaning Petros Mantalos, Christos Zafeiris or Sotiris Alexandropoulos are likely to start. Vangelis Pavlidis scored twice in the reverse fixture but is under pressure for his place with the return from injury of Fotis Ioannidis, who scored three times in the first two Nations League fixtures.

Noni Madueke is likely start in place of Bukayo Saka

England are without more than a dozen players who would ordinarily have been expected to make the squad. Morgan Rogers and Lewis Hall perhaps have the best chance of forcing themselves into the side but it is likely Lee Carsley will name as experienced a team as possible. Noni Madueke should make his full debut, while Anthony Gordon, Angel Gomes and Rico Lewis are again expected to make the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups Greece: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Mantalos; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis. England: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Gallagher; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.