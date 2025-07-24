League Two preview: 1-24 predictions for 2025/26

With the beginning of the Sky Bet EFL is just around the corner, Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill predicts his League Two table for the 2025/26 campaign, going from 24th to first.

24. Newport Newport have been drifting towards the National League for a number of seasons now finishing 22nd in their last three campaigns. They had the divisions leakiest defence last term and with a rookie manager at the helm, it's hard to argue with the bookies' choice to make them favourites for the drop. 23. Accrington Accrington have one of the lowest budgets in League Two and although Stanley used to thrive on this siege mentality, that era has passed.

22. Tranmere With the carrot of survival dangled last season, Andy Crosby steered Tranmere to safety and lost only two of 13 league games. Taking charge on a permanent basis, it is difficult to see that form bleeding into the new season. 21. Harrogate Harrogate's survival last term was forged on their defensive record and if they can maintain those standards they should get enough points to keep their EFL status. Town’s issues lie in attack - they scored only 43 goals last season (second fewest in the division) which remains a cause for concern. 20. Cheltenham Ethon Archer and Jordan Thomas had a hand in 38% of Cheltenham's goals last season and after an underwhelming summer window, keeping the pair will be crucial for the Robins' survival hopes.

19. Cambridge Cambridge are back in the fourth tier with Mark Bonner as the director of football and Neil Harris as the head coach. Expect Harris’ team to be consistent, hard working and hard to beat, but their lack of options in attack could hinder any challenge at the top end of the division. 18. Fleetwood After a steady 14th-placed finish last season, Fleetwood will be hoping to kick on. But, they have lost captain Brendan Wiredu and creator-in-chief Phoenix Paterson, meaning Pete Wild could be in for a long campaign. 17. Colchester This feels like it could end up being a mistake on my part, but I'm sticking with it... Colchester lost 23 times last term, only Forest Green lost more (26), but were one of the best sides in the division from November. 16. Shrewsbury Shrewsbury came down from League One with a cloud of issues both on and off the pitch. They should be able to avoid the drop and look to rebuild next term. 15. Oldham After securing promotion via the National League play-offs, Oldham’s squad has been massively overhauled this summer and that churn casts some doubts over their credentials this season. 14. Crewe Expectations are low around the club and with some key departures this summer and the current crop of youth players looking a little green, Crewe look set for a season of regression. 13. Notts County The decision to publicise the "newly-formed technical board" has marred this off-season for Notts County. On the pitch, the loss of David McGoldrick cannot be understated, especially with Dan Crowley making the switch to MK Dons last January. 12. Gillingham Gillingham are another team I was conflicted about and could well end up being a little annoyed that I didn’t put higher, but I've still gone mid-table. Gareth Ainsworth dropped down from Shrewsbury to take this job last season, and the Gills went unbeaten in nine games under him. If the squad gets onboard he will squeeze every drop of potential out of them.

11. Walsall Walsall’s fall last campaign was quite remarkable, they went from a title procession to a fourth place finish. The reason for their capitulation will never be known but it must have had something to do with Nathan Lowe’s recall by Stoke in January. After falling short at Wembley in the play-off final, it will be hard to go again. 10. Barrow Barrow were sliding down the fourth tier at an alarming rate until the appointment of Andy Whing. The former Solihull Moors’ boss inherited a side eight points above the drop and went on to take 31 points from the remaining 22 games (eighth most in the league) to steer them 17 points clear of the relegation zone. 9. Salford A host of departures casts doubt over Salford’s campaign but with a highly regarded manager and a talented squad, they could make a play-off push. Karl Robinson must address a lack of consistency though. 8. Grimsby A combination of stability on and off pitch, a talented squad and a highly regarded manager are a few reasons why Grimsby will be in the mix again this term. They have also signed Zak Gilsenan, and while he may be injury prone, he is a former captain at the famed Barcelona La Masia academy, so will be an interesting player to keep an eye on.

7. Bromley Andy Woodman’s tenure at Bromley follows a consistent upwards trajectory. It has been five seasons of improvement taking them up via the play-offs in the National League in his fourth season in charge. After consolidating last season to finish 11th in the club's first season in the EFL, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Ravens break into the top seven. 6. Crawley Crawley defied all expectations to secure promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2023/24 and after a brief stint in the third tier, they are back in League Two. Scott Lindsey, the man who took them up, is back in charge and faces a massive overhaul ahead of the new season. That said, the Red Devils have made some intriguing acquisitions, not least Danny Cashman from non-league Worthing. This is a side who could go either way but with Lindsey at the helm, it could be another expectation-defying season. 5. Barnet The National League champions are not moving like a side with ambitions of just surviving. They are looking to thrive. Some noticeable additions to an already talented squad could see Barnet catapulted towards the top end of the division.

4. Bristol Rovers It’s pretty rare for a relegated side to come into the fourth tier with a genuine sense of optimism but Bristol Rovers will certainly have that, not least with club legend Darrell Clarke back in the dugout. Clarke masterminded back-to-back promotions in his first stint at the club and has impressive pedigree at this level. There has been some squad churn and with more faces expected through the door before their season opener, the top seven is an achievable aim.

3. MK Dons MK Dons' philosophy has shifted seismically this summer with the appointment of Paul Warne, a man with four promotions from League One on his CV. Like the managerial appointment, the additions of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Will Collar and Aaron Collins look more suited to the league above which is why the Dons look primed for promotion. 2. Swindon Ian Holloway’s tenure at Swindon got off to a terrible start, only winning one of his first nine league games to leave the Robins two points above the drop. They then went on to take 46 points from the next 26 games (third most in the division over that period). Now after some impressive business this summer, with the signings of James Ball and Darren Oldaker, they could ride that momentum into the new campaign.

1. Chesterfield Compared to last season, League Two has weakened and Chesterfield have strengthened. With the additions of Lee Bonis, Dilan Markanday and Ryan Stirk among others to an already talented squad, the Spireites look better equipped to take the division by storm the second time around. Last season's ante-post title favourites never recovered from their poor start but Paul Cook won't let that happen again as he seeks his fifth managerial promotion.