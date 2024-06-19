Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament odds: Euro 2024 matchday one market movers

With matchday one of Euro 2024 in the books, lets take a look at some of the market movers in the main outright betting heats.

Are England now a bet? England were the 3/1 pre-tournament favourites to win Euro 2024, and they remain at the head of the market, though their price has drifted to 4/1 in places despite beating Serbia 1-0. The manner of the performance is one reason that has happened, but let's not forget that the Three Lions started sluggishly at Euro 2020 when only edging out Croatia 1-0 in a similarly dull encounter.

Another reason is likely the pre-tournament shortening of Portugal after they were heavily tipped, and the opening displays of both Spain and Germany - the former into 7/1 and the latter 9/2. France, second favourites before a ball was kicked, are now the same price as the Three Lions at 4/1, despite looking as unconvincing as England did in their opener with Austria and, more importantly, an injury to Kylian Mbappe - more on the knock-on effect that's had a little further on. It's still unclear how long the France captain will be out for, but if he misses their game against the Netherlands on Friday, ENGLAND could become a serious outright bet. Should France fail to top their group, now plausible without the world's best player, it could potentially put France, Germany, Spain and Portugal all in the same half of the draw and leave England yet another potentially kind run to a major tournament final. A few too many ifs for now though...

Biggest UEFA EURO upsets since 2004:



11/1 – FINLAND vs Denmark (2021)

9/1 – ICELAND vs England (2016)

15/2 – GREECE vs France (2004)

13/2 - SLOVAKIA v Belgium (2024) 🆕

5/1 – CROATIA vs Germany (2008)

5/1 – CZECH REP vs Netherlands (2021)

5/1 – GREECE vs Portugal (2004)

5/1 –… — Betfair (@Betfair) June 17, 2024

Of the drifters, unsurprisingly Belgium and Croatia were the two biggest. Domenico Tedesco's men lost to Slovakia in one of the biggest upsets in Euro history and are out to 25/1 from 18s pre-tournament. Croatia have drifted from 40/1 to 66/1 after their 3-0 thumping against Spain, though the scoreline didn't quite reflect the game, so Zlatko Dalić's men could be a backable price to make a deep run. Our pre-tournament longshots have both shortened, with Switzerland now 50/1 from 80s and Austria 66s, the latter despite losing to France.

Kane over Kylian for Golden Boot Mbappe's injury has understandably seen his price to win the Golden Boot take a huge hit. The 4/1 pre-tournament favourite is now available to back at 9/1 generally, with doubts over whether he will play in either of France's final two group games.

Golden Boot winner odds (via Sky Bet) 6/1 - Harry Kane (0 goals, 0 assists)

9/1 - Kylian Mbappe (0 goals, 1 assist)

10/1 - Cristiano Ronaldo (0 goals, 0 assists)

12/1 - Jude Bellingham (1 goal, 0 assists)

12/1 - Kai Havertz (1 goal, 1 assist)

14/1 - Alvaro Morata (1 goal, 0 assists)

14/1 - Romelu Lukaku (0 goals, 0 assists)

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1230 (19/06/24)

Harry Kane is the new market leader at 6/1, though he has also drifted after failing to score in England's opener. But no one else considered to be seriously in contention did either, and despite a lacklustre display Kane still went mightily close. The big mover after the first round of matches was Kai Havertz, who is into 13/2 in places from 20/1 pre-tournament after scoring and assisting in Germany's 5-1 thrashing of Scotland. England matchwinner Jude Bellingham was another big mover, into 12/1 from 25/1.

Spain's ALVARO MORATA was another MD1 goalscorer and his price appeals. From 25/1 before a ball was kicked, he is now a best price of 16/1 after finding the net against Croatia. As well as Italy, Spain have Albania to play in the group stage too. The Spaniards have dished out big thrashings in their last two major tournament group stages - hitting Costa Rica 7-0 at the World Cup and Slovakia 5-0 in the last Euros - which bodes well for any Morata backers.

Romelu Lukaku endured a nightmare start to Euro 2024

As for Romelu Lukaku, don't rule him out just yet. The Belgium striker had two goals ruled out and missed one big chance in Belgium's loss to Slovakia but his price has held at between 12/1 and 18/1 with group games against Ukraine and Romania upcoming.

Jude hard to oppose for Player of Tournament

Again, Mbappe's injury has thrown this market up the air, with the pre-tournament 6/1 favourite now out to 12/1 in places. JUDE BELLINGHAM is now as short as 9/2, in from 10/1, and it's hard to argue with that. A fan favourite right now, should England go far at the tournament, he's the prime candidate to take the Player of the Tournament trophy. His captain Harry Kane was third favourite at 11/1, but has drifted to 14/1, mainly due to Bellingham's price shortening.

Player of the Tournament winner odds (via Sky Bet) Jude Bellingham - 9/2

Toni Kroos - 11/1

Florian Wirtz, Kylian Mbappe - 12/1

Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Cristiano Ronaldo - 14/1

Bruno Fernandes, Phil Foden - 18/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1230 (19/06/24)

Toni Kroos is a general 11/1 shot in from 14s pre-tournament after his display in Germany's hammering of Scotland, and further fuelled by the sentiment around this being his last hurrah - Kroos retires from football after the Euros.

His teammate Jamal Musiala was the big mover after matchday one though, moving from 28/1 to 10/1 in places. BUKAYO SAKA was the biggest drifter in the market, out to 40/1 from 20/1, despite having a decent game and getting the match-winning assist. He could be one to keep an eye on.

Musiala the market mover As well as now being favourite for Player of the Tournament, Jude Bellingham has shortened to win the Young Player award, into 2/1 from 11/4. Surely you're not allowed to win both, right?

If Bellingham is to win the main award, Musiala should go very close to winning this one. JAMAL MUSIALA is the second at a best price of 9/2, in from 7/1, overtaking team-mate Florian Wirtz.

Young Player of the Tournament winner odds (via Sky Bet) Jude Bellingham - 2/1

Jamal Musiala - 9/2

Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal - 6/1

Arda Guler - 12/1

Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri - 14/1

25/1 bar Odds correct at 1230 (19/06/24)

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is now 4/1 in paces having been 9/1 pre-tournament after registering an assist in his side's win over Croatia, and according to the betting, one of those four will win this award, as there is a steep drop to 12/1 afterwards. Eduardo Camavinga was on the bench for France in their opener, so drifted from 10s to 18s, while Pedri is also 18s having been 9s before the off. Turkey and Real Madrid's Arda Guler was 40/1 pre-tournament is now into 12/1 in places after his performance in his nation's win over Georgia, which saw him score an absolute cracker.

