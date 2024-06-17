VAR rules out late Belgium goal as Slovakia earn surprise 1-0 win at Euro 2024

Slovakia produced the first major shock of Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Belgium in Group E after Romelu Lukaku endured a day to forget.

Lukaku squandered a number of chances in Frankfurt and when he did find the net, on two occasions in the second half, both were ruled out for infringements. It meant a fine seventh-minute strike by Ivan Schranz was enough to settle the group encounter and earn Slovakia, ranked 48th in the world, one of the best victories in their history. Lukaku could have scored twice during the opening exchanges but had a close-range shot saved before he steered another effort off target. It was a sign of things to come for the forward, who is still contracted to Chelsea but has not played for the club since 2022, with Belgium’s profligacy punished after seven minutes.