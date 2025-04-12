Menu icon
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Abdoulaye Doucoure

Nottingham Forest clinging onto third place in Premier League after losing 1-0 to Everton

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat April 12, 2025 · 1h ago

Nottingham Forest's grip on third place in the Premier League loosened with a late Everton goal on a bad day for the club's Champions League hopes.

Forest went into their 32nd game of the season knowing that Manchester City's 5-2 thumping of Crystal Palace had seen them close to within two points, and that remains the gap following Adoulaye Doucoure's stoppage-time goal.

It came from Forest's first corner of the match as Everton broke swiftly before Dwight Gayle teed up Doucoure to make it 21 points from a possible 39 since David Moyes' return to the club.

With Aston Villa also victorious thanks to three second-half goals at Southampton things couldn't have gone worse for Forest, whose fellow European rivals Chelsea and Newcastle are both in action on Sunday.

Forest travel to Tottenham a week on Monday and could feasibly be out of the top five by kick-off. They'll now look to Saturday's opponents Everton, who host City, for a favour when they play 48 hours earlier.

Forest's run-in ends with a home game against Chelsea at the City Ground, before which they host Brentford and Leicester, along with trips south to Spurs, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.

Nottingham Forest fixtures

  • Apr 21 - Tottenham vs Nottm Forest
  • May 1 - Nottm Forest vs Brentford
  • May 5 - Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest
  • May 11 - Nottm Forest vs Leicester
  • May 18 - West Ham vs Nottm Forest
  • May 25 - Nottm Forest vs Chelsea

Manchester City fixtures

  • Apr 19 - Everton vs Man City
  • Apr 22 - Man City vs Aston Villa
  • May 2 - Man City vs Wolves
  • May 10 - Southampton vs Man City
  • May 18 - Man City vs Bournemouth
  • May 25 - Fulham vs Man City

Aston Villa fixtures

  • Apr 19 - Aston Villa vs Newcastle
  • Apr 22 - Man City vs Aston Villa
  • May 3 - Aston Villa vs Fulham
  • May 10 - Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
  • May 18 - Aston Villa vs Tottenham
  • May 25 - Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Chelsea fixtures

  • Apr 13 - Chelsea vs Ipswich
  • Apr 20 - Fulham vs Chelsea
  • Apr 26 - Chelsea vs Everton
  • May 4 - Chelsea vs Liverpool
  • May 10 - Newcastle vs Chelsea
  • May 18 - Chelsea vs Manchester United
  • May 25 - Nottm Forest vs Chelsea

Newcastle fixtures

  • Apr 13 - Newcastle vs Man Utd
  • Apr 16 - Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
  • Apr 19 - Aston Villa vs Newcastle
  • Apr 26 - Newcastle vs Ipswich
  • May 4 - Brighton vs Newcastle
  • May 10 - Newcastle vs Chelsea
  • May 18 - Arsenal vs Newcastle
  • May 25 - Newcastle vs Everton

Dates subject to change; click here for complete Premier League fixtures

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

