Nottingham Forest clinging onto third place in Premier League after losing 1-0 to Everton

Forest went into their 32nd game of the season knowing that Manchester City's 5-2 thumping of Crystal Palace had seen them close to within two points, and that remains the gap following Adoulaye Doucoure's stoppage-time goal.

It came from Forest's first corner of the match as Everton broke swiftly before Dwight Gayle teed up Doucoure to make it 21 points from a possible 39 since David Moyes' return to the club.

With Aston Villa also victorious thanks to three second-half goals at Southampton things couldn't have gone worse for Forest, whose fellow European rivals Chelsea and Newcastle are both in action on Sunday.

Forest travel to Tottenham a week on Monday and could feasibly be out of the top five by kick-off. They'll now look to Saturday's opponents Everton, who host City, for a favour when they play 48 hours earlier.

Forest's run-in ends with a home game against Chelsea at the City Ground, before which they host Brentford and Leicester, along with trips south to Spurs, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Apr 21 - Tottenham vs Nottm Forest

May 1 - Nottm Forest vs Brentford

May 5 - Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest

May 11 - Nottm Forest vs Leicester

May 18 - West Ham vs Nottm Forest

May 25 - Nottm Forest vs Chelsea

Manchester City fixtures

Apr 19 - Everton vs Man City

Apr 22 - Man City vs Aston Villa

May 2 - Man City vs Wolves

May 10 - Southampton vs Man City

May 18 - Man City vs Bournemouth

May 25 - Fulham vs Man City

Aston Villa fixtures

Apr 19 - Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Apr 22 - Man City vs Aston Villa

May 3 - Aston Villa vs Fulham

May 10 - Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

May 18 - Aston Villa vs Tottenham

May 25 - Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Chelsea fixtures

Apr 13 - Chelsea vs Ipswich

Apr 20 - Fulham vs Chelsea

Apr 26 - Chelsea vs Everton

May 4 - Chelsea vs Liverpool

May 10 - Newcastle vs Chelsea

May 18 - Chelsea vs Manchester United

May 25 - Nottm Forest vs Chelsea

Newcastle fixtures

Apr 13 - Newcastle vs Man Utd

Apr 16 - Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Apr 19 - Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Apr 26 - Newcastle vs Ipswich

May 4 - Brighton vs Newcastle

May 10 - Newcastle vs Chelsea

May 18 - Arsenal vs Newcastle

May 25 - Newcastle vs Everton

Dates subject to change; click here for complete Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.