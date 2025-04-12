Nottingham Forest clinging onto third place in Premier League after losing 1-0 to Everton

Nottingham Forest's grip on third place in the Premier League loosened with a late Everton goal on a bad day for the club's Champions League hopes.
Forest went into their 32nd game of the season knowing that Manchester City's 5-2 thumping of Crystal Palace had seen them close to within two points, and that remains the gap following Adoulaye Doucoure's stoppage-time goal.
It came from Forest's first corner of the match as Everton broke swiftly before Dwight Gayle teed up Doucoure to make it 21 points from a possible 39 since David Moyes' return to the club.
With Aston Villa also victorious thanks to three second-half goals at Southampton things couldn't have gone worse for Forest, whose fellow European rivals Chelsea and Newcastle are both in action on Sunday.
Forest travel to Tottenham a week on Monday and could feasibly be out of the top five by kick-off. They'll now look to Saturday's opponents Everton, who host City, for a favour when they play 48 hours earlier.
Forest's run-in ends with a home game against Chelsea at the City Ground, before which they host Brentford and Leicester, along with trips south to Spurs, Crystal Palace, and West Ham.
Nottingham Forest fixtures
- Apr 21 - Tottenham vs Nottm Forest
- May 1 - Nottm Forest vs Brentford
- May 5 - Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest
- May 11 - Nottm Forest vs Leicester
- May 18 - West Ham vs Nottm Forest
- May 25 - Nottm Forest vs Chelsea
Manchester City fixtures
- Apr 19 - Everton vs Man City
- Apr 22 - Man City vs Aston Villa
- May 2 - Man City vs Wolves
- May 10 - Southampton vs Man City
- May 18 - Man City vs Bournemouth
- May 25 - Fulham vs Man City
Aston Villa fixtures
- Apr 19 - Aston Villa vs Newcastle
- Apr 22 - Man City vs Aston Villa
- May 3 - Aston Villa vs Fulham
- May 10 - Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
- May 18 - Aston Villa vs Tottenham
- May 25 - Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Chelsea fixtures
- Apr 13 - Chelsea vs Ipswich
- Apr 20 - Fulham vs Chelsea
- Apr 26 - Chelsea vs Everton
- May 4 - Chelsea vs Liverpool
- May 10 - Newcastle vs Chelsea
- May 18 - Chelsea vs Manchester United
- May 25 - Nottm Forest vs Chelsea
Newcastle fixtures
- Apr 13 - Newcastle vs Man Utd
- Apr 16 - Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
- Apr 19 - Aston Villa vs Newcastle
- Apr 26 - Newcastle vs Ipswich
- May 4 - Brighton vs Newcastle
- May 10 - Newcastle vs Chelsea
- May 18 - Arsenal vs Newcastle
- May 25 - Newcastle vs Everton
Dates subject to change; click here for complete Premier League fixtures
