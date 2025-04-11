Newcastle vs Manchester United tips, best bets, Super Sunday preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Premier League
1pt Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card at 10/3 (BetVictor)
BuildABet @ 18/1
- Bruno Guimaraes to commit 2+ fouls
- 12+ match corners
- Jacob Murphy to score anytime
Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Home 8/13 | Draw 3/1 | Away 19/5
A meeting of two sides whose seasons are very much alive but with varying degrees of importance in this competition.
That would be a diplomatic way of describing Manchester United's Premier League season. Ruben Amorim's side have nothing to play for here; a successful Europa League campaign the only option to salvage something.
Arsenal's win over Real Madrid in midweek promoted Newcastle into the Champions League places. The top five in England's top-flight will now qualify for Europe's elite tournament next season.
There's a good chasing pack though and any slip-up is likely to be punished. With United focus elsewhere - they're in the middle of a significant European tie - anything less than a home victory will be viewed as a disappointment.
And while the visitors may be showing signs of life, a home win is exactly what it should be.
What are the best bets?
It should still be a competitive watch at least.
The visitors aren't going to simply want to lose this just because they have little to play for. Ultimately, there are places for next season which are still very much uncertain.
Chris Kavanagh's appointment as referee opens up the potential for cards. He's averaging 5.3 cards per Premier League game this season, with the figure rising up to 5.73 in all competitions.
At a best price of 10/3, with 3s elsewhere, BRUNO GUIMARAES TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides appeal.
The midfielder only has four on his tally this season but that could have been more based on the high volume of fouls he's seen at times.
Guimaraes has committed at least two fouls in 47% of his league outings this season, with two coming in three of his last five. He's also had three successful tackles in 43% of games.
Newcastle sit 18th in the Premier League card charts and yet they jump up to 7th in home games. A fiery crowd often fuelling the players in big contests.
Despite Manchester United's struggles, this game certainly falls into that category. There will also be an expectation of a positive outcome too.
With the cards line set at 4.5, the value comes in taking Guimaraes being one of those booked.
Team news
Howe continues to be without defensive duo Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, with full-back Lewis Hall also sidelined.
Joe Willock won't be fit enough to feature here either, with Anthony Gordon a doubt but the winger set to undergo a late fitness test.
Manchester United see defenders Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez all out through injury.
Kobbie Mainoo returned to the squad and took a spot on the bench in their Europa League draw with Lyon on Thursday so it remains to be seen if he's fit enough to start.
Predicted line-ups
Newcastle XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund.
Manchester United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.
Odds correct at 1700 BST (11/04/25)
