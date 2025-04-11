Newcastle vs Manchester United tips, best bets, Super Sunday preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 18/1 Bruno Guimaraes to commit 2+ fouls

A meeting of two sides whose seasons are very much alive but with varying degrees of importance in this competition. That would be a diplomatic way of describing Manchester United's Premier League season. Ruben Amorim's side have nothing to play for here; a successful Europa League campaign the only option to salvage something. Arsenal's win over Real Madrid in midweek promoted Newcastle into the Champions League places. The top five in England's top-flight will now qualify for Europe's elite tournament next season.

Eddie Howe is looking to take Newcastle back into the Champions League

There's a good chasing pack though and any slip-up is likely to be punished. With United focus elsewhere - they're in the middle of a significant European tie - anything less than a home victory will be viewed as a disappointment. And while the visitors may be showing signs of life, a home win is exactly what it should be.

What are the best bets? It should still be a competitive watch at least. The visitors aren't going to simply want to lose this just because they have little to play for. Ultimately, there are places for next season which are still very much uncertain. Chris Kavanagh's appointment as referee opens up the potential for cards. He's averaging 5.3 cards per Premier League game this season, with the figure rising up to 5.73 in all competitions. At a best price of 10/3, with 3s elsewhere, BRUNO GUIMARAES TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides appeal. CLICK HERE to back Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder only has four on his tally this season but that could have been more based on the high volume of fouls he's seen at times.

Guimaraes has committed at least two fouls in 47% of his league outings this season, with two coming in three of his last five. He's also had three successful tackles in 43% of games. Newcastle sit 18th in the Premier League card charts and yet they jump up to 7th in home games. A fiery crowd often fuelling the players in big contests. Despite Manchester United's struggles, this game certainly falls into that category. There will also be an expectation of a positive outcome too. With the cards line set at 4.5, the value comes in taking Guimaraes being one of those booked.

Team news

Ruben Amorim is without a number of defensive options

Predicted line-ups Newcastle XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund. Manchester United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.