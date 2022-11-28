Sporting Life
Luis Suarez's handball denies Ghana a last-minute quarter-final winner in 2010

Ghana v Uruguay tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Cameron Pope
14:18 · WED November 30, 2022

Few cross-continental encounters can rival Ghana versus Uruguay for enmity and with qualification still possible – but far from assured – for both sides, the stakes are sky high. Cam Pope previews, selecting his best bet.

Football betting tips: Ghana v Uruguay

1.5pts Both teams to score at evens (SBK)

Johannesburg, the evening of July 2nd, 2010 – a date every Ghanaian remembers.

The Black Stars were moments from achieving what no African nation had ever done before: reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

The images of Luis Suarez’s last-gasp goal-preventing handball, Asamoah Gyan’s subsequent missed spot-kick and Ghana’s agonising penalty shoot-out defeat were some of the South African World Cup’s most unforgettable and in Qatar, 12 years later, the two protagonists meet again.

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: BBC Two

Ghana 19/5 | Draw 13/5 | Uruguay 7/10

The reunion was one of the main stories emerging from the World Cup draw in April and the two nations’ uncertain fate means this clash has the potential to be seismic.

And my pick for the clash is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at even money.

Ghana have goals in them – that much is crystal clear from their opening two matches. They gave Portugal a veritable scare in their opener, levelling at 1-1 through Andre Ayew before Osman Bukari set up hope of a late equaliser in the 3-2 loss, while the 3-2 win over South Korea brought them into the Uruguay fixture with a fighting chance of going through.

A draw will be enough to see them finish second if South Korea fail to beat Portugal, though a point might still be enough in the event of a Korean win provided the Taegeuk Warriors still can’t eclipse Ghana on goal difference or goals scored.

But win and their passage is assured whatever happens, with a group-leading berth still up for grabs.

And with the narrative and recent history behind this match-up carrying more weight than perhaps any other group encounter in Qatar, a nation will be gunning to right the wrongs of their 2010 upset.

As for Uruguay, the situation could not be clearer for the South American side: win, and nothing less. Bottom of the group on one point courtesy of their goalless draw with South Korea, who also have a single point, only victory will take them past the Black Stars and into second place - and the Koreans could still pip them with a win over Portugal.

To manage this, La Celeste will have to score their first goal of the tournament. The chances were there against Portugal, Diego Alonso’s men generating 1.43 xGF to 1.32 xGA but nevertheless falling to their European opposition.

But with no other option than to throw caution to the win – and against a side that have let in more goals than anyone else in Group H, the net should start to ripple for the two-time champions.

Our World Cup daily best bets

Ghana v Uruguay best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Both teams to score at evens (SBK)

Score prediction: Ghana 1-3 Uruguay (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1300 GMT (30/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS