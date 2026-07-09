France 2-0 Morocco: Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele send favourites into semi-finals

The Real Madrid striker saw his spot-kick saved by Yassine Bounou after being visibly irritated by a lengthy VAR check, with almost four minutes between the penalty being awarded after Mbappe was fouled by Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui, and it being taken.

It was ultimately no more than a minor blemish, with the France captain curling home beautifully on the hour for his eighth goal of the tournament, moving level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race and to within one of the Argentine's all-time World Cup record of 21 goals.

Having broken the deadlock Mbappe then created the space for his team's second with a superb decoy run six minutes later, handing Ousmane Dembele the opportunity to fire into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Didier Deschamps' side will now face either Spain or Belgium, who meet in LA on Friday at 20:00 BST, in Dallas on Tuesday.