Joe Rindl is backing England to continue their perfect start to the Euros with a win over Norway at Brighton's Amex Stadium on Monday night.

England got off to the perfect start at their home UEFA European Women’s Championship by beating a well-disciplined Austria side 1-0 in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd. It was a match England were always expected to win - they were priced up as 1/6 favourites - but tournament football has a way of springing up surprises. Beth Mead’s goal line technology assisted winner in the 16th minute was ultimately enough on that occasion, but now comes the real test in Group A, a match against two-time winners Norway, the team currently ranked 11th in the world.

The six-time finalists started off with a bang, thrashing unfancied Northern Ireland 4-1 in their opener. Ada Hegerberg’s side are dark houses for this tournament rather than heavy favourites although I do feel their price of 4/1 to shock England in Brighton is a tad too long and could be a value play for some. In qualifying Norway played only six of their eight games (the last two cancelled because of the pandemic) yet still scored 34 goals and conceded one as they topped their group with a 100% record. But England should be a step above having beaten Norway twice in recent World Cups, 3-0 in the 2019 edition and 2-1 in 2015.

When England beat Austria by 1-0 scoreline last time out it ended a run of England beating their past six opponents and by at least two goals. England had plenty of opportunities to grab a second against Austria; they just didn't take them, shown by the xG total from the game (xG: ENG 2.63 - 0.43 AUT). That's in contrast to their usual ruthless selves having beaten Germany 3-1 and the Netherlands 5-1 in 2022, two nations ranked inside the world's top five. ENGLAND TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP is a value bet at a 2/1 general price. I also like the look of LAUREN HEMP TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/4 with Sky Bet. It will be intriguing to see which way that price goes as we near kick off. Winger Hemp averaged 0.52 goals every 90 minutes for Manchester City last season, the best strikerate in City's squad. She also finished last season with seven goals across her last nine matches in all competitions. Against Austria Hemp was always looking to get on the scoresheet, accumulating four shots with two on target - more than any other player on the pitch, a big statement given how attacking-minded Sarina Wiegman's England team is.

1pt Lauren Hemp to score anytime at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: England 2-0 Norway (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1500 BST (08/07/22)