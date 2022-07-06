Having extended their unbeaten record under boss Sarina Wiegman with a 13th victory in 15 games, England will continue their Group A fixtures next Monday when they take on Norway at the Amex Stadium.

Lauren Hemp was subsequently denied by a fine Manuela Zinsberger save in first-half stoppage time, while England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps did well to push away a Barbara Dunst effort after the break.

In front of a competition-record crowd of 68,871 generating a pulsating atmosphere, Mead caused the noise levels to go up even further when she continued her fine goalscoring form by putting the Lionesses in front in the 16th minute.

England 1-0 Austria ‣ xG: 2.65 - 0.42 Beth Mead's first-half goal gives the Lionesses victory in the opening game of the tournament. #WEuro2022 | #Lionesses | #ENGAUT pic.twitter.com/WpY4OBHoLa

Mead: Unbelievable atmosphere

Goalscorer Mead described the atmosphere as “unbelievable” and said to the BBC: “What an amazing night – it’s great to start the tournament with a win and I’m glad to get a goal for my team.”

Referring to the temporary confusion over whether the ball had crossed the line for the winning goal, she added: “I was pretty sure it went over but you always doubt yourself when there’s a little bit of doubt in between.”

Wiegman: We should have scored more

Coach Wiegman expressed relief over England’s winning start but admitted her side’s finishing left something to be desired.

Wiegman told the BBC: “It’s the first game of the tournament and so important to win the game to have a good start.

“I think we have shown different phases in this game – some good and not so good.

“We should have scored a couple of times to make it easier, but overall I’m very happy – we have a win and don’t underestimate Austria, they are a very well-organised team.

“I’m not frustrated, I just think we can do better. Sometimes we rushed. We have to be a little calmer in the final stage.”