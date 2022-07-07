Northern Ireland were outclassed on their major tournament debut as Norway romped to a comprehensive 4-1 Euro 2022 victory in Southampton.

First-half finishes from Julie Blakstad and Frida Maanum, plus a Caroline Graham Hansen penalty, put the two-time European champions on course for a routine success to dampen an historic occasion for their opponents. Defender Julie Nelson – Northern Ireland’s most-capped female player – gave the competition’s lowest-ranked nation brief hope of an unlikely comeback by heading in a landmark goal just after the interval. But Guro Reiten’s free-kick sealed a routine success for Martin Sjogren’s side to move them level on three points with hosts England at the top of Group A.

Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

xG: 3.36-0.63



The two-time champions get off to a dominant start at Euro 2022.#WEURO2022 | #NIR | #NORNIR pic.twitter.com/yXxwSYIIgA — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) July 7, 2022

A difficult evening for Kenny Shiels’ underdogs was compounded by forward Simone Magill – who has just moved from Everton to Aston Villa – leaving the field in tears late on due to injury. Following Wednesday evening’s record-breaking Old Trafford attendance of 68,871 for the championship opener, a more modest crowd of 9,146 turned out in the St Mary’s sunshine, with a sizeable contingent from each nation. Norway – winners of this competition in 1987 and 1993 – twice thrashed their opponents 6-0 in qualifying and swiftly had Northern Ireland staring down the barrel of another heavy defeat by capitalising on a string of defensive lapses. Manchester City midfielder Blakstad claimed the 10th-minute opener, beating goalkeeper Jackie Burns at her near post with a low, left-footed drive after right-back Abbie Magee was caught well out of position. Arsenal player Maanum swiftly doubled the advantage. She dispossessed Chloe McCarron just outside the Northern Ireland 18-yard box following a poorly executed goal-kick and was then left with a simple finish into an unguarded net after receiving the ball back from the unselfish Ada Hegerberg.

