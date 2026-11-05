Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

It's hard to argue with the xG table having FULHAM eighth and Newcastle 19th. The Cottagers are trending in the right direction under Alvaro Arbeloa, losing just once in six Premier League games and conceding only five times.

Matthias Jaissle earned five points from his first three matches, masking some serious problems. They have lost five of seven in all competitions and conceded 11 goals in their last four away matches.

SHEFFIELD UNITED have hit form since the last international break (W4 D1 L1) to climb to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship. Charlton won their first three games - two of which were against the now marooned bottom two - but are without one in the subsequent 11 games, losing their last four.

SOUTHAMPTON would be top but for starting on -4 points and travel to bottom club Preston who look destined for relegation. North End are nine points adrift of safety with just five points after 14 games and so far new boss Graham Alexander has failed to have a positive impact (D1 L5).

To the FA Cup where CHELTENHAM, fifth in League Two, are backed to beat National League club Halifax, who struggle away (W2 D1 L4).

Not only are Steve Cotterill's team flying at home (W5 D1 L1) but we know they don't hold back in the cup, beating League One promotion chasers Bradford 12 months ago before thumping non-league Buxton 6-2 in the second round.