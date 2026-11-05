It's FA Cup first round weekend and This Week's Acca puts together a 12/1 fourfold and 40/1 fivefold for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
It's hard to argue with the xG table having FULHAM eighth and Newcastle 19th. The Cottagers are trending in the right direction under Alvaro Arbeloa, losing just once in six Premier League games and conceding only five times.
Matthias Jaissle earned five points from his first three matches, masking some serious problems. They have lost five of seven in all competitions and conceded 11 goals in their last four away matches.
SHEFFIELD UNITED have hit form since the last international break (W4 D1 L1) to climb to ninth in the Sky Bet Championship. Charlton won their first three games - two of which were against the now marooned bottom two - but are without one in the subsequent 11 games, losing their last four.
SOUTHAMPTON would be top but for starting on -4 points and travel to bottom club Preston who look destined for relegation. North End are nine points adrift of safety with just five points after 14 games and so far new boss Graham Alexander has failed to have a positive impact (D1 L5).
To the FA Cup where CHELTENHAM, fifth in League Two, are backed to beat National League club Halifax, who struggle away (W2 D1 L4).
Not only are Steve Cotterill's team flying at home (W5 D1 L1) but we know they don't hold back in the cup, beating League One promotion chasers Bradford 12 months ago before thumping non-league Buxton 6-2 in the second round.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
Five wins from six Championship games, including emphatic home victories over Preston (4-0) QPR and Millwall (both 3-0) has seen BIRMINGHAM move up to third. Swansea may be fifth but they have lost three of four, losing 5-0 at QPR and 3-1 at Portsmouth.
DONCASTER may have experienced a tough season so far but the League One outfit should have too much away to mid-table National League team Kidderminster, who have won just one of their last nine.
Rovers boss Grant McCann has said he sees cup competitions as vitally important to try and build momentum, and was true to his word as they thrashed Rochdale 4-1 away in the EFL Trophy in midweek.
Odds correct at 15:50 BST (5/11/26)
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