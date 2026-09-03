Followers of This Week's Acca may not have had a winner to celebrate so far this season, but there is some good news worth shouting about.
Our weekly, and occasional midweek, multiple is now available to be backed at an exclusive, enhanced price on Paddy Power and Betfair, as well as with Sky Bet.
In another change for 2026/27 all three firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
Since launching its podcast in 2023, This Week's Acca has posted three successive seasons of profit, with an overall P/L across the Saturday, longshot and midweek Sporting Life Plus editions sitting at just over +150 pts.
What is This Week's Acca?
Every week up and down the country we’re all having the same arguments and debates in WhatsApp groups, pubs and even at work: what's going in our acca?
Tom Carnduff, Joe Townsend, Jake Osgathorpe and Jimmy ‘The Punt’ Cantrill are no different, except they turn their chat into a podcast.
Every Thursday our This Week’s Acca team preview the upcoming Saturday 3pm action, thrashing out what makes it into their accumulator.
They then send it over to Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for an exclusive enhanced price which includes 2UP settlement.
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