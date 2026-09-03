Our weekly, and occasional midweek, multiple is now available to be backed at an exclusive, enhanced price on Paddy Power and Betfair, as well as with Sky Bet.

In another change for 2026/27 all three firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

Since launching its podcast in 2023, This Week's Acca has posted three successive seasons of profit, with an overall P/L across the Saturday, longshot and midweek Sporting Life Plus editions sitting at just over +150 pts.