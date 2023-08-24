In the months prior to the 2022 World Cup, Michael Beardmore picked out Conor Coady (4/1), Aaron Ramsdale (11/10) and Luke Shaw (4/5) as successful value selections to make England's squad Follow Michael at @MickeyBeardmore

One of the knock-on effects of the winter World Cup in Qatar is that we won't have to wait long for England's next attempt to finally end the Three Lions' 57-year major trophy drought (no, I keep telling you, Le Tournoi doesn't count). We're virtually an overdue pregnancy term away from Euro 2024 and it will no doubt finish the same way - a desperate need for gas and air, with complete exhaustion and inevitable pain accompanied by incessantly loud bawling at the end. CLICK HERE for Sky Bet's 'To Make England's 26-man Euro 2024 Squad' betting There are a few final ante-natal classes to get through between now and then, of course - namely England's four remaining qualifying matches, including an imminent trip to Ukraine and an October date at home to Italy. But with 12 points from 12 so far, Gareth Southgate's men have navigated the competition's embryonic stages with zero morning sickness or Braxton Hicks contractions and it would take a real calamity for them not to make it to Germany. Given the top two teams in each group qualify, let's assume the due date of June 14, 2024 is set in stone, then - but which 26 players will be allowed into the maternity room when the big moment arrives, and who will be left waiting at home?

Which goalkeeper should I back to make England's Euro 2024 squad? There are three heavy favourites to be the men tasked with being the safe hands for Southgate's planned delivery process of bringing home our very own bundle of joy - and it's no surprise they are the same goalkeepers he entrusted in Qatar. Everton's Jordan Pickford, Newcastle's Nick Pope and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale are all heavily odds-on to make the plane as a result - rightly so, of course, but it means there's little value to be found in backing any of that trio. Remember, injuries and loss of form can happen. Pickford and Pope are almost immovable at club level but could get hurt while Ramsdale now has the added pressure of David Raya breathing down his neck if he drops a clanger or two. At first glance, it's a market to swerve but value could appear if any of the above occur - and the team that could hold the key to unlocking it is Crystal Palace. With Vicente Guaita downing tools, the Eagles have been forced to turn to Sam Johnstone between the sticks and they are also rumoured to be in the hunt for Manchester United back-up Dean Henderson in the final knockings of the transfer window.

Whoever ends up being Palace's number one come September 1 could be a decent outsider to make Southgate's cull - and Johnstone, included in the most recent England squad in June when Pope was injured, looks a juicy price at 12/1. Burnley's on-loan Manchester City stopper James Trafford - one of the England Under-21 heroes this year - is another option if he impresses as much for the Clarets as he did at League One side Bolton last term but he's still relatively unproven.

To make England's Euro 2024 26-man squad - Goalkeepers (via Sky Bet) 1/12 - Jordan Pickford

1/10 - Aaron Ramsdale

1/5 - Nick Pope

6/4 - Dean Henderson

6/1 - James Trafford

12/1 - Sam Johnstone

Which defenders will make England's Euro 2024 squad? The number of defenders priced at 1/3 or shorter to be brushing up on their German next summer stretches into double figures - John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Some of those prices are head-scratching - Colwill has hardly played for Chelsea and while he impressed during England Under-21s' European triumph this year, he's yet to be called up for the senior squad. Guehi, meanwhile, is a fringe player. The other eight names above - Southgate staples - are surely certs, barring injury. But beyond that, the list of those who can contend if injuries strike is endless - probably why Guehi, Colwill and Lewis Dunk (4/9) are all odds-on, despite having just five caps between them. Look closer, though, and we can cross a few off - Ben White (13/8) hasn't been involved since mysteriously withdrawing from the World Cup during the tournament, while Fikayo Tomori (2/1) seems to be 'out of sight, out of mind' at AC Milan. Eric Dier (5/2) and Conor Coady (8/1) are in the 'their time has gone' category, while Tino Livramento (3/1), Rico Lewis (4/1) and Joe Gomez (9/2) could struggle for enough game time at Newcastle, Manchester City and Liverpool to force their way in. Instead, if you fancy a long shot - and that's advisable in this market - why not try full-back Lewis Hall, who Newcastle have taken on loan from Chelsea? The 19-year-old is 9/1 and, for me, has a better chance than the last few players I've mentioned.

England aren't as blessed on the left side of defence as they are on the right and if Hall displaces Dan Burn in the Toon line-up - not a far-fetched notion at all - his price could shrink. It's speculative, of course, but, when Colwill is somehow 1/3, why not?

To make England's Euro 2024 26-man squad - Defenders (via Sky Bet) 1/10 - John Stones

1/8 - Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw

1/6 - Harry Maguire

2/7 - Marc Guehi

1/3 - Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold

4/9 - Lewis Dunk

13/8 - Ben White

2/1 - Fikayo Tomori

Who will Gareth Southgate pick in midfield for England's Euro 2024 squad? Now we're talking. If the defenders' betting is like taking a metal detector to a beach in the vague hope of finding something, then the midfield market is much more like it from a punter's perspective. Yep, there are the guaranteed inclusions - mortgage jobs Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham - but take those two out and it's a bit of a midfield minefield. Mason Mount will likely make it although he needs to improve on a hardly-auspicious start at Manchester United. By contrast, James Maddison looks right at home at Tottenham and if you're the kind of person who backs 1/2 shots, I like his chances a lot.

Maddison, bewilderingly, is the same price as Jordan Henderson. Now, Southgate's made all the right noises saying Hendo's move to Saudi Arabia won't count against him but really? Forget 1/2, I wouldn't back him if those digits were reversed. And doubled. Kalvin Phillips' chances will continue to shrink the longer he remains a bit-part player at the Etihad and it's the two players just below him in the betting that I am keen to focus on. James Ward-Prowse has been the 'nearly man' for a while but his move to West Ham could be the making of him. Two assists on his Irons debut were a reminder of his undoubted set-piece delivery threat - I'm amazed Southgate doesn't pick him more. Things are looking up for Conor Gallagher too. Two starts in Chelsea's first two Premier League games suggests he's at the forefront of Mauricio Pochettino's plans despite his gazillion options. With JWP 6/4 and Gallagher 2/1 it could pay to back both.

To make England's Euro 2024 26-man squad - Midfielders (via Sky Bet) 1/8 - Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham

1/5 - Mason Mount

1/2 - Eberechi Eze, James Maddison, Jordan Henderson

5/4 - Kalvin Phillips

6/4 - James Ward-Prowse

2/1 - Conor Gallagher

5/2 - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Morgan Gibbs-White

3/1 - Curtis Jones

7/2 - Emile Smith-Rowe, Joe Willock

Which strikers will make England's Euro 2024 squad for Germany? It's a reflection on just how good Bukayo Saka has become that the Arsenal wide man is now the same odds as England's all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane to make Southgate's squad - let that just sink in for a second. As a Premier League neutral - I'm a fan of a lower-league club - Saka is probably my favourite player to watch right now and how he's rebounded from missing the crucial shootout penalty in the Euro 2020 final has been refreshingly heart-warming. Seeing Marcus Rashford, another who was errant from the spot against Italy, at the same price as Saka and Kane seems strange. He's nowhere as near a lock as those two and while he'll likely make it, it's the worst 1/12 shot you'll ever see.

Manchester City pair Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are ingrained Southgate selections now so that's five attackers sorted - although I'm still not completely sold on those two and Saka being included in the forwards market. Maybe it's just me. Raheem Sterling remained a Southgate pick despite an underwhelming first season at Chelsea and it's difficult to see that changing given he is showing signs of a renaissance under Pochettino. Is there one more place after those six? Possibly. Callum Wilson got the nod for Qatar but is so injury-prone and has Alexander Isak for competition at Newcastle that I'm more drawn to Ollie Watkins, who is undisputably first choice at Aston Villa.

If you want a longer shot, then the Magpies' Harvey Barnes is 3/1. I'm convinced it's only a matter of time before he displaces Anthony Gordon (sorry, not a fan) in Eddie Howe's line-up and 25-year-old Barnes should add to his solitary cap soon. As a final point, it's worth keeping an eye on the markets when Ivan Toney returns from his betting ban - Southgate was pretty effusive in his defence of the Brentford man after the charges against him. He's unpriced currently but that will change.

To make England's Euro 2024 26-man squad - Midfielders (via Sky Bet) 1/12 - Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

1/8 - Jack Grealish, Phil Foden

4/7 - Raheem Sterling

8/11 - Callum Wilson

5/6 - Ollie Watkins

2/1 - Jadon Sancho

3/1 - Harvey Barnes, Tammy Abraham

4/1 - Anthony Gordon