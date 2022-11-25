Ecuador and Senegal do battle for a World Cup Round of 16 spot. Liam Kelly previews the game and has two value bets.

A fixture that will likely decide the runner-up in Group A is a tough one to call. The match odds tell us as much. Ecuador enter as slight favourites and handled Qatar early and easily in the tournament curtain-raiser, before performing excellently against the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw last time, fairly dominating the game after conceding in the sixth minute (xG: NED 0.11 – 1.56 ECU). Senegal, on the other hand, allowed two late goals in a defeat to the Netherlands, before brushing aside Qatar despite not playing their best.

With nothing making appeal in the basic markets, though, it’s best to think outside the box for this one. Jhegson Méndez has been a revelation in Ecuador’s midfield thus far but misses out through suspension here. Méndez has been heavily involved in Ecuador’s possession play, even with differing systems in the first two games. He attempted 76 and 61 passes in those matches. His replacement will hold a seemingly crucial role in terms of possession. Carlos Gruezo who was originally thought to be in that role before a pre-tournament injury ruined his preparation. With Gruezo back in full training and a distinct possibility to start, he can surpass some of the passing lines set. GRUEZO TO MAKE 45 OR MORE PASSES looks value at 2/1 with Ladbrokes.

Another bet that makes appeal is NAMPALYS MENDY TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 5/1 with bet365. CLICK HERE to back Nampalys Mendy to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Leicester midfielder has replaced Cheikhou Kouyaté after he was injured in Senegal’s opener and had a quiet defensive against Qatar, but he will be under pressure in this match-up. Keeping up with a dominant Ecuador left side will be difficult. The youthful triumvirate of Piero Hincapié, Moisés Caicedo and Pervis Estupiñán have been excellent, as well as chippy. Mendy should be frequently involved in attempting to stop them, hopefully leading to a card.

Score prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Senegal (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

1pt Nampalys Mendy to be shown a card at 5/1 (bet365) Score prediction: Ecuador 1-1 Senegal (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1100 GMT (28/11/22)