Croatia vs Italy preview

Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
17:06 · FRI June 21, 2024

Football betting tips: Euro 2024

1pt Croatia to beat Italy at 11/5 (General)

Croatia vs Italy
BuildABet

Will follow...

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 2/1 | Draw 23/10 | Away 13/10

Croatia's tournament has been one of huge disappointment so far, yet they have a chance of finishing second in Group B with victory over Italy.

The solo point on their tally coming after a draw with Albania, but an expected Spain win over them would move them into the runners-up spot if they can get the job done in Leipzig.

For Italy, they looked poor in their defeat to Spain last time out and they face the possibility of an early exit with defeat here.

Three points and a negative goal difference may not be enough, four points is very likely to be though, so their preference will be on getting anything from the game - Croatia must win.

What are the best bets?

And taking that Croatia win provides appeal at best odds of 11/5 - not simply because they have to.

They've been nowhere near their best at this tournament but we know what a quality side they are, even if they are aging across positions.

The game against Spain was a weird one in that the three goals they conceded were quite poor. We're not used to seeing Croatia played through and giving opportunities away with such ease.

They should have scored though, creating more than enough across the 90 minutes and seeing a late penalty saved.

Croatia's performance against Albania wasn't great either, but they will be fully aware of this. A team who need to grow into the tournament can deliver against an Italy side that fail to inspire.

Team news

Given their tournament so far, we could see Croatia opt for some changes as they aim to secure victory.

Marcelo Brozović may be the one to drop out of the midfield, while Joško Gvardiol may move back to left-back in place of Ivan Perišić.

For Italy, they have a full squad to choose from but may shuffle their attack following the poor performance against Spain.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Sučić, Kovačić; Pašalić, Budimir, Kramarić.

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho; Cambiaso, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Retegui.

Odds correct at 1650 BST (21/06/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

