Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Croatia's tournament has been one of huge disappointment so far, yet they have a chance of finishing second in Group B with victory over Italy. The solo point on their tally coming after a draw with Albania, but an expected Spain win over them would move them into the runners-up spot if they can get the job done in Leipzig. For Italy, they looked poor in their defeat to Spain last time out and they face the possibility of an early exit with defeat here. Three points and a negative goal difference may not be enough, four points is very likely to be though, so their preference will be on getting anything from the game - Croatia must win.

What are the best bets? And taking that Croatia win provides appeal at best odds of 11/5 - not simply because they have to. CLICK HERE to back Croatia to beat Italy with Sky Bet They've been nowhere near their best at this tournament but we know what a quality side they are, even if they are aging across positions.

The game against Spain was a weird one in that the three goals they conceded were quite poor. We're not used to seeing Croatia played through and giving opportunities away with such ease. They should have scored though, creating more than enough across the 90 minutes and seeing a late penalty saved. Croatia's performance against Albania wasn't great either, but they will be fully aware of this. A team who need to grow into the tournament can deliver against an Italy side that fail to inspire.

Team news Given their tournament so far, we could see Croatia opt for some changes as they aim to secure victory. Marcelo Brozović may be the one to drop out of the midfield, while Joško Gvardiol may move back to left-back in place of Ivan Perišić. For Italy, they have a full squad to choose from but may shuffle their attack following the poor performance against Spain.

Predicted line-ups Croatia XI: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Sučić, Kovačić; Pašalić, Budimir, Kramarić. Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho; Cambiaso, Pellegrini, Chiesa; Retegui.