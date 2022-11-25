Sporting Life
Our best bets from Croatia v Canada

Croatia v Canada tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By James Cantrill
16:51 · FRI November 25, 2022

Canada will be hoping to turn a performance into points against Croatia on Sunday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Croatia v Canada

2pts Canada 12+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Canada announced themselves on the global stage in their first World Cup game in 36 years on Wednesday night as they went toe-to-toe with world number two Belgium.

Their supremo, John Herdman, now dubbed a ‘mad genius’, side's performance was complete with swagger and self-belief.

He deployed a swashbuckling press, unanimously initiated by the entire XI with gusto.

Only Spain (11), Germany (12) and England (15) completed more high turnovers so far.

Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: BBC One

Croatia 21/20 | Draw 9/4 | Canada 5/2

The Maple Leafs were desperately unlucky not to get something out of their opening game, out shooting Belgium 9-22 and winning the xG battle 0.98 - 2.90.

With their toughest group game out of the way and plenty of positives to draw from the performance, this spirited bunch will fancy their chances of qualification.

There are plenty of parallels to draw between that ageing Belgium midfielder and Croatia’s, though it would be disrespectful to put little genius Luka Modric in the same category of Axel Witsel and co.

That being said, if CANADA can press the Real Madrid maestro with the same fearless ferocity and stop him playing, they stand every chance of getting something out of this game.

Their blatant pitfall in their opener was their wasteful nature, which is why I cannot bring myself to side with Herdman’s charming side.

I do think there is every chance they rack up the shots once more which is why 12+ SHOTS appeals.

Morocco only managed eight in their stalemate with the Blazers, but do not read too much into that because the North Africans low block could not be more different from Canada’s high press.

Croatia v Canada best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Canada 12+ total shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Croatia 1-1 Canada (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1635 GMT (25/11/22)

ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

