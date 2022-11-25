Only Spain (11), Germany (12) and England (15) completed more high turnovers so far.

Their supremo, John Herdman, now dubbed a ‘mad genius’, side's performance was complete with swagger and self-belief.

Canada announced themselves on the global stage in their first World Cup game in 36 years on Wednesday night as they went toe-to-toe with world number two Belgium.

The Maple Leafs were desperately unlucky not to get something out of their opening game, out shooting Belgium 9-22 and winning the xG battle 0.98 - 2.90.

With their toughest group game out of the way and plenty of positives to draw from the performance, this spirited bunch will fancy their chances of qualification.

There are plenty of parallels to draw between that ageing Belgium midfielder and Croatia’s, though it would be disrespectful to put little genius Luka Modric in the same category of Axel Witsel and co.

That being said, if CANADA can press the Real Madrid maestro with the same fearless ferocity and stop him playing, they stand every chance of getting something out of this game.

Their blatant pitfall in their opener was their wasteful nature, which is why I cannot bring myself to side with Herdman’s charming side.

I do think there is every chance they rack up the shots once more which is why 12+ SHOTS appeals.

Morocco only managed eight in their stalemate with the Blazers, but do not read too much into that because the North Africans low block could not be more different from Canada’s high press.