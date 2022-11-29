Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our preview of Croatia v Belgium with best bets

Croatia v Belgium tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By George Gamble
16:43 · TUE November 29, 2022

Croatia are a point away from qualification, while Belgium must win to progress. George Gamble selects his best bet from the game.

Football betting tips: Croatia v Belgium

2pts Both Teams to Score at 4/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Group F leaders Croatia have the advantage coming into this clash as they currently sit top.

They made a slow start to this competition, drawing their opening match against Morocco and going behind but eventually winning against Canada. Zlatko Dalic has said that he wants his men to show their best and wants them to play “good football, rapid, fast football” and maintain a “disciplined approach”.

Only four sides have averaged more shots on target across the opening two group matches than Croatia and given the Belgian’s problems of late, it seems likely that the Vatreni will be able to fashion a number of goalscoring opportunities.

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: BBC One

Croatia 8/5 | Draw 11/5 | Belgium 8/5

DELETE CAPTION - USE THIS LINK https://www.sportinglife.com/football

Meanwhile, things just haven’t been clicking for Belgium and a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Canada is the only reason they are still in with a shout of qualifying for the next round.

They followed up that win with a 2-0 loss to Morocco and Roberto Martinez made some worrying comments, stating his side played with a “fear of losing”.

They simply cannot adopt that mindset here as they need a positive result and must play on the front foot. It’s likely that Belgium are going to commit further forward and that may just play into an experienced Croatia side’s hands.

Neither side has guaranteed progression just yet and it means we could be in for a fairly open match.

It’s difficult to call a winner here but I would lean towards the Croatians. However, with plenty on the line for both nations, the pick that stands out is BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 4/5.

Croatia v Belgium best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Both Teams to Score at 4/5 (General)

Score prediction: Croatia 2-1 Belgium (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1640 GMT (29/11/22)

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS