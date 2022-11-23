So it really is all to play for in this game, though the data points only one way heading into the match, and that is in favour of Germany.

And, while all the talk ahead of the game will be about the Germans, Costa Rica can qualify with a draw if Japan lose to Spain.

Germany's task to qualify is a fairly simple one; they must beat Costa Rica and hope Japan fail to beat Spain.

The Germans were unfortunate to lose to Japan in the opener after a stellar attacking display (3.81 xGF), with just a 10 minute defensive lapse costing them, and they were impressive against Spain last time out when winning the xG battle.

They limited the Spaniards to just 0.79 xGA in that game. That same Spain team hit Costa Rica for seven.

Hansi Flick's side showed defensive solidity against one of the better attacking teams in the tournament, and should therefore have no problems holding Costa Rica at bay here.

After all, Costa Rica have mustered a TOTAL of just 0.13 xGF in their two games. A laughable average of 0.07 xGF per game...

The question in this game is therefore; can Germany break the Costa Ricans down? The answer should be a big fat yes.

As mentioned, the Germans had no issues racking up the chances against Japan, while the Costa Ricans were easily exposed by Spain, so GERMANY WIN TO NIL appeals greatly, even at a shortish price.

The fact that the Central Americans have attempted just four shots at the World Cup highlights how toothless they are going forward, and this should be a comfortable win for the Germans that sees them progressed.