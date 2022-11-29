All they need to do is secure a draw here and they’ll advance from the group for the first time since 1986. They haven’t suffered defeat across any of their last nine outings and they’ll be full of confidence.

Morocco are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup without conceding a single goal in the group stages.

It looked as though a shock could be on the cards but two goals for Croatia, either side of half-time, ensured that Zlatko Dalić’s side went to the top of the group.

Canada got off to the perfect start last time out against Croatia as Alphonso Davies hit the back of the net after 67 seconds.

Walid Regragui was full of praise after his side’s exceptional 2-0 win over Belgium last time out and in particular, highlighted Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech’s contribution to the victory. He’s struggled since arriving in the Premier League but after rescinding his international retirement, he’s played a vital role in their early success in Qatar.

There have been murmurs that a few players, including Ziyech, have felt something and will be assessed before this match. But the belief in this Morocco outfit from the players to the fans is there for all to see and they must be entering this clash believing they can get the job done.

Morocco have kept clean sheets in six successive matches and given they have managed to keep the forwards of Chile, Paraguay, Croatia and Belgium at bay in that run, it seems reasonable to believe that they should be able to contain Canada.

Canada boss John Herdman will want to show the world that his side are on the right track, despite the fact that even if they secure a win here, it won’t be enough to qualify from the group. Canada are joint-hosts of the next World Cup and a win against Morocco here would be a statement of intent.

The Maple Leafs are no doubt showing signs of improvement on the international stage but they are still a little bit out of their depth and the Atlas Lions should prove too good. Morocco need only to match Belgium's result against Croatia but regardless of the game state, I'm not sure we’ll see a high-scoring game here.

The 13/5 on a Morocco win to nil is tempting, but there is still plenty of value to be had on the evens being offered for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' here.