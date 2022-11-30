Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Casemiro's goal sent Brazil into the last 16
Casemiro's goal sent Brazil into the last 16

Cameroon vs Brazil tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Cameron Pope
14:15 · WED November 30, 2022

Staring an exit in the face down 3-1 to Serbia, Cameroon fared remarkably well in prolonging their survival fight with a draw, but their luck looks set to run out against Brazil. Cam Pope picks out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Cameroon v Brazil

1pt Brazil to win to nil at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Few eyebrows were raised when Brazil assured their progression from the opening stage – something they have managed at every World Cup since 1966 – although a 2-0 win over Serbia and a single, late Casemiro winner goal to secure a win over Switzerland suggest the pre-tournament favourites are still moving slowly through the gears.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Friday

TV Channel: ITV1

Cameroon 19/2 | Draw 9/2 | Brazil 1/4

DELETE CAPTION World Cup cross-sell image - use link https://www.sportinglife.com/football

If they hit top speed against Cameroon, the results could be brutal for the African nation, whose opponents have had no issue in creating chances, resulting in xG of 1.93 for the Swiss and 2.30 for Serbia.

In this clash, I’m leaning towards BRAZIL TO WIN TO NIL for the third time in succession.

Critics of the Selecao – though they are few in number – have pointed to a relatively weak defence as a potential Achilles heel, but they will do well to remember that the South Americans’ goal has seen next to no action so far.

Indeed, the answer to the Alisson-Ederson conundrum facing coach Tite before the opener seems immaterial when you take a look at the xGF generated by Brazil’s opponents so far: 0.22 for Serbia and 0.42 for Switzerland.

They have not lost a group stage match since the final Group A game of 1998, when they fell 2-1 to Norway with top spot already assured, and Brazil do not look set to break that run now.

This year, first place in the group is still up for grabs – though it would take for Switzerland to beat Serbia as well as for the Indomitable Lions to top Brazil, with a three-goal swing. However, to keep building momentum into the knockouts – especially with talisman Neymar currently out – and ensure qualification as group winners, the Brazilians will not be slowing down in game number three.

For Cameroon, that likely spells a clear defeat – and likely to nil, again.

Cameroon v Brazil best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Brazil to win to nil at 6/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Score prediction: Cameroon 0-3 Brazil (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (30/11/22)

World Cup daily best bets red
ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on ever day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS