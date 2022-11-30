Few eyebrows were raised when Brazil assured their progression from the opening stage – something they have managed at every World Cup since 1966 – although a 2-0 win over Serbia and a single, late Casemiro winner goal to secure a win over Switzerland suggest the pre-tournament favourites are still moving slowly through the gears.

If they hit top speed against Cameroon, the results could be brutal for the African nation, whose opponents have had no issue in creating chances, resulting in xG of 1.93 for the Swiss and 2.30 for Serbia.

In this clash, I’m leaning towards BRAZIL TO WIN TO NIL for the third time in succession.

Critics of the Selecao – though they are few in number – have pointed to a relatively weak defence as a potential Achilles heel, but they will do well to remember that the South Americans’ goal has seen next to no action so far.

Indeed, the answer to the Alisson-Ederson conundrum facing coach Tite before the opener seems immaterial when you take a look at the xGF generated by Brazil’s opponents so far: 0.22 for Serbia and 0.42 for Switzerland.

They have not lost a group stage match since the final Group A game of 1998, when they fell 2-1 to Norway with top spot already assured, and Brazil do not look set to break that run now.

This year, first place in the group is still up for grabs – though it would take for Switzerland to beat Serbia as well as for the Indomitable Lions to top Brazil, with a three-goal swing. However, to keep building momentum into the knockouts – especially with talisman Neymar currently out – and ensure qualification as group winners, the Brazilians will not be slowing down in game number three.

For Cameroon, that likely spells a clear defeat – and likely to nil, again.