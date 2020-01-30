Sheffield United break club transfer record by signing Genk midfielder Sander Berge

Sheffield United have signed midfielder Sander Berge from Genk, breaking their club transfer record.

The 21-year-old, a Norway international with 20 caps, moves to Bramall Lane from the Belgian champions for a fee that eclipses the £20million the Blades paid for Oli McBurnie in the summer.

Berge has signed a four-and-a-half year contract and could make his debut away at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Blades boss Chris Wilder tried to sign Berge in the summer and, after finally getting his man, he told the club website: "The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander. He fits the bill in so many ways.

"He's a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country, he's also played Champions League football and we're delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

Sander Berge on joining Sheffield United

"Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now. We have tracked him over a sustained period of time, he was a player we highlighted as someone who could come in and really improve us and we are thrilled he's agreed to come here.

"When we sat down with Sander it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see. I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of Sander to the football club. It's a brilliant signing for us."

Berge began his career playing youth football in Norway's third tier and joined top-flight club Valerenga in 2015. He made 36 appearances before moving to Genk on a four-year contract in January 2017.

The holding midfielder played 98 times for Genk, scoring six goals, and played against Liverpool twice this season in the Champions League.

His signing is one of three that Wilder hopes to complete ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday night.

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 3h

