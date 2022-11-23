Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our preview of Belgium v Morocco with best bets

Belgium v Morocco tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Liam Kelly
10:53 · FRI November 25, 2022

Belgium need to be better if they are to beat Morocco in the second round of group games. Liam Kelly selects two best bets.

Football betting tips: Belgium v Morocco

1.5pts Morocco or Draw Double Chance at 17/20 (Unibet)

1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/13 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

It’s difficult to come out of Belgium-Canada feeling good about the Red Devils’ chances of going far in this World Cup.

Despite the 1-0 victory, I would argue only Qatar and Costa Rica have looked less impressive in the tournament thus far.

An old defensive unit looked just that against an energetic, direct Canada side, allowing a cluster of big chances (xG: BEL 0.98 – 2.90 CAN), and the prospect of facing a similarly vibrant Morocco team is a cause for concern.

Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: BBC One

Belgium 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Morocco 11/4

Admittedly, the attacking verve of Morocco waned as the prospect of a point gained against Croatia loomed, but there were some positives in the 0-0 draw.

Depth is a clear problem for homegrown manager Walid Regragui, but the talent to hurt Belgium is most certainly in his squad.

Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech caused Croatia plenty of problems and will fancy their chances of testing Jan Vertonghen on the left of Belgium’s three.

Although left-back Noussair Mazraoui may miss out through injury, a big loss for Morocco, Sofiane Boufal can also be hard to handle on the other side.

Consequently, MOROCCO OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE makes appeal at a shade of odds-on.

DELETE CAPTION World Cup cross-sell image - use link https://www.sportinglife.com/football

Adding UNDER 2.5 GOALS to the staking plan makes sense, too.

Belgium appeared completely lost going forward in the opener. Whether it was Canada’s press or simply poor performance, Roberto Martínez’s side still had no patterns of play.

Up against a Morocco unit that limited Croatia to very little last time out (xG: MOR 0.54 - 0.90 CRO), this could end up as a low-scoring game.

Surely Belgium’s defence can’t be as bad as Wednesday night!

Belgium v Morocco best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Morocco or Draw Double Chance at 17/20 (Unibet)
  • 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/13 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Belgium 1-1 Morocco (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1030 GMT (25/11/22)

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's daily World Cup best bets

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS