It's must-win for Denmark as they take on an Australia side who would likely progress with a draw. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

LISTEN: World Cup MD3 best bets

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Football betting tips: Australia v Denmark 1.5pts Denmark win to nil at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is a lot on the line as Australia take on Denmark, with both still having a realistic chance of qualifying. The Aussies know a draw could be enough to advance depending on the result in Tunisia v France after their victory against the north Africans, while the Danes need to win by a wider margin than Tunisia to qualify. Though Australia have got a win under their belts, it has to be said that they haven't been all that impressive.

The Socceroos have lost the xG battle in both contests, racking up xGF totals of just 0.57 and 0.58, so have really struggled to create opportunities. Defensively they were cut apart by France, and gave up a couple of good chances against a struggling Tunisia attack, so with the onus on Denmark to attack here, they will cause issues for the Aussies. The Danes haven't looked great going forward at this tournament, relying on set-pieces, but now they are in a must-win scenario, I think we see them open up a bit more, especially given the low threat of Australia in attack. I fully expect Denmark to win here, and I really like the look of DENMARK TO WIN TO NIL at 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Denmark to win to nil with Sky Bet The gulf between these two sides should become apparent, and this game will likely suit Denmark more than the previous two, with a deep-lying Australia side expected to allow the Danes to play higher up the pitch and get their intricate game going.

Australia v Denmark best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Denmark win to nil at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Score prediction: Australia 0-2 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (28/11/22)