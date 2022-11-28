Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our preview of Australia v Denmark with best bets

Australia v Denmark tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:53 · MON November 28, 2022

It's must-win for Denmark as they take on an Australia side who would likely progress with a draw. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

Football betting tips: Australia v Denmark

1.5pts Denmark win to nil at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

There is a lot on the line as Australia take on Denmark, with both still having a realistic chance of qualifying.

The Aussies know a draw could be enough to advance depending on the result in Tunisia v France after their victory against the north Africans, while the Danes need to win by a wider margin than Tunisia to qualify.

Though Australia have got a win under their belts, it has to be said that they haven't been all that impressive.

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: BBC Two

Australia 11/2 | Draw 16/5 | Denmark 4/9

DELETE CAPTION - USE THIS LINK https://www.sportinglife.com/football

The Socceroos have lost the xG battle in both contests, racking up xGF totals of just 0.57 and 0.58, so have really struggled to create opportunities.

Defensively they were cut apart by France, and gave up a couple of good chances against a struggling Tunisia attack, so with the onus on Denmark to attack here, they will cause issues for the Aussies.

The Danes haven't looked great going forward at this tournament, relying on set-pieces, but now they are in a must-win scenario, I think we see them open up a bit more, especially given the low threat of Australia in attack.

I fully expect Denmark to win here, and I really like the look of DENMARK TO WIN TO NIL at 6/4.

The gulf between these two sides should become apparent, and this game will likely suit Denmark more than the previous two, with a deep-lying Australia side expected to allow the Danes to play higher up the pitch and get their intricate game going.

Australia v Denmark best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Denmark win to nil at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Score prediction: Australia 0-2 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1500 GMT (28/11/22)

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS