Darts results: Chris Dobey sets up showdown with Martin Schindler in Germany

Chris Dobey produced a breathtaking display to set up a last 16 showdown against German number one Martin Schindler at the NEO.betGerman Darts Championship, as reigning champion Ricardo Pietreczko made a winning return in Hildesheim.

Dobey laid down a marker in his hunt for a maiden European Tour title with his third-highest ever average of 110.64 to defeat birthday boy Mickey Mansell 6-2 at Halle 39 on Saturday. The Bedlington star converted six doubles from seven attempts and produced two 11-darters in a stunning display as he bids to follow his recent Players Championship win with another ranking triumph. "I felt great," reflected Dobey. "Mickey is hard to play against but he's a fantastic player so I knew what I had to do and I'm just happy to get that win. "I'm in some good form - I've won the last Players Championship and I'm playing well. I'm happy and if I can keep playing like that it's going to take someone really good to beat me."

Schindler booked his place in Sunday afternoon's third round with a comeback win over Mensur Suljovic, winning five of the last six legs to begin his bid for a second European Tour title of 2024. The 28-year-old won three straight legs from 3-1 adrift to seize the initiative, and although Suljovic levelled with a clinical 128 kill, Schindler responded with a majestic 167 finish in the penultimate leg on his way to a 6-4 victory. Defending champion Pietreczko also delighted the home faithful in Hildesheim with a 6-3 success against Simon Whitlock, drawing first blood with an 11-dart hold, which set the tone for a controlled display. Luke Littler was one of Saturday's most impressive performers, averaging 101.33 to wrap up a ruthless whitewash win against Ireland's Dylan Slevin, as he sets his sights on a third European Tour title of the year.

Michael van Gerwen ran out a convincing 6-2 winner in his heavyweight second round tussle against James Wade, racing into an early 4-0 advantage on his way to opening his challenge for a fourth German Darts Championship title. Peter Wright continued his revival with a dramatic last-leg victory against Stephen Bunting, pinning six of his 12 attempts at double to defy a 103 average and six maximums from the current Masters champion. Krzysztof Ratajski also won through a deciding-leg clash at the expense of Gerwyn Price, fending off a late fightback from the 2021 World Champion to celebrate his first big stage success over the Welshman in six years. Top seed Dave Chisnall - a German Darts Champion in 2013 - claimed a comfortable 6-3 win against Dom Taylor, kicking off proceedings with a spectacular 160 checkout before sealing his progress with a 95 average. Chisnall will play Joe Cullen for a place in the last eight, after the former Masters champion halted Max Hopp's European Tour comeback with a battling 6-4 victory. Elsewhere, checkouts of 132 and 117 helped Gian van Veen pull clear from three-all to seal a 6-3 win over Robert Owen in Saturday's opening tie, with the Dutchman impressing with a 102.65 average. Danny Noppert wired double 12 for a nine-darter during his narrow 6-4 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode - going within a millimetre of perfection in leg nine as he broke the deadlock in their all-Dutch affair with a 12-darter before closing out victory. Nick Kenny survived three missed match darts from Ross Smith in a dramatic decider as the Welshman won through to the final day of a European Tour event for the first time.

