RM: And what about in the submarkets? Steve Smith would appear to be the obvious choice for top Australia series batsman, but Marnus Labuschagne has been a prolific runscorer for a while now – are that pair hard to split?

That being said, if Australia were to sneak a win and go 1-0 up, we would expect to see plenty of money on the whitewash and bookmakers ducking for cover.

Peter Adams: The biggest liability we are sitting on currently is 5-0 either way in the series betting. No alarm bells here just yet, as it looks as if the weather will play a significant part in the first Test with the draw in the opener shortening significantly.

Richard Mann: Peter, ahead of the biggest series in cricket, how does it look from inside the betting industry? What would be Sky Bet's biggest fear and liability over the next few weeks?

PM: We all saw in the last Ashes series in 2019 what an in-form Steve Smith can do with the bat, but with hardly any red ball cricket under his belt recently and a pretty uneventful white-ball stint, I’m happy to take him on at 6/4 – but only with the next two in the market.

Marnus Labuschagne remains in really good form and has been playing solid red-ball cricket in the last few months. He looks a great price around the 5/2 mark, though David Warner at 11/4 is tempting me. Warner will be bang up for this series, can be as destructive as they come at the top of the order and let’s not forget that he’s got the confidence of being Player of the Tournament at the recent T20 World Cup under his belt.

I will also be keeping an eye out for Alex Carey’s price in-running during the matches should Australia get off to a bad start in an innings. Carey is an awesome hitter and could well lead a very strong counter-attack from the lower order.

RM: And for England, is Joe Root just impossible to oppose given his incredible form over the last 12 months?

PM: There isn't much I can say that hasn’t been said about how good Joe Root is. We are standout 11/10 here but he is odds-on almost everywhere – I'll pass on that in an Ashes series.

From the betting it's obvious this is wide-open after Root, six players between 5/1 and 7/1 is proof of that. But I'm going further down the list with Zak Crawley. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him open instead of Haseeb Hameed in the first Test.

His game suits Australian conditions and he has a big point to prove after his performances this year. He is priced anywhere and everywhere from 10/1 to 33/1 (Paddy Power and Betfair) to again highlight the differing opinions on him. He is definitely worth a small play at the prices.

If he plays you’ve probably got the value bet of the series. Keep a close eye on any whispers coming out of the camp over the next few days with any news surrounding him. Sky Bet are perched on the fence at 16/1.