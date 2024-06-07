Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Australia vs England preview and best bets

For a nation which produced the greatest of them all, Australia has developed a curious problem against leg-spin, one ADIL RASHID can take advantage of when these two old enemies do battle on Saturday.

Rashid has 47 wickets from 26 ODIs against Australia at an an average of 29.25. In T20s, it’s 12 wickets in 11 at only 24.66 and with Australia’s middle order packed with right-handers who haven’t played him well historically, he looks dangerous.

The Kensington Oval is a venue that generally offers spinners assistance and he can prove the pick of the England attack at 100/30. Several firms quote around the 13/8 mark that Rashid takes two or more wickets and it's 11/2 that he takes three-plus. That's certainly not ruled out.

Spinning conditions ought to bring MOEEN ALI into the game, too, and it was noticeable in the T20 series against Pakistan that preceded the World Cup how much bowling he did, England clearly having one eye on the Caribbean.

Moeen could well open the bowling here, something he has done a lot, against Australia’s left handers who prefer starting against pace. His off spin could be the perfect antidote to that pair.

And his second string is that he’s the only left-handed batter in England’s top seven, meaning a promotion could be on the cards when Australia’s own leg spinner, Adam Zampa, is bowling in that middle phase. There’s enough here to suggest the vastly experienced Mooen will have a big part to play with bat and ball, so 16/1 in the man of the match market appeals.

Posted at 1030 BST on 07/06/24