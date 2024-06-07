Sporting Life
Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid

Cricket betting tips T20 World Cup: Australia vs England preview and best bets

By Richard Mann
10:31 · FRI June 07, 2024

Adil Rashid can confirm that he's a nightmare proposition for Australia when they face England in Saturday's T20 World Cup showdown.

Cricket betting tips: Australia v England

2pts Adil Rashid top England bowler at 100/30 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)

1pt Moeen Ali to be named man of the match at 16/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

For a nation which produced the greatest of them all, Australia has developed a curious problem against leg-spin, one ADIL RASHID can take advantage of when these two old enemies do battle on Saturday.

Rashid has 47 wickets from 26 ODIs against Australia at an an average of 29.25. In T20s, it’s 12 wickets in 11 at only 24.66 and with Australia’s middle order packed with right-handers who haven’t played him well historically, he looks dangerous.

The Kensington Oval is a venue that generally offers spinners assistance and he can prove the pick of the England attack at 100/30. Several firms quote around the 13/8 mark that Rashid takes two or more wickets and it's 11/2 that he takes three-plus. That's certainly not ruled out.

Spinning conditions ought to bring MOEEN ALI into the game, too, and it was noticeable in the T20 series against Pakistan that preceded the World Cup how much bowling he did, England clearly having one eye on the Caribbean.

Moeen could well open the bowling here, something he has done a lot, against Australia’s left handers who prefer starting against pace. His off spin could be the perfect antidote to that pair.

And his second string is that he’s the only left-handed batter in England’s top seven, meaning a promotion could be on the cards when Australia’s own leg spinner, Adam Zampa, is bowling in that middle phase. There’s enough here to suggest the vastly experienced Mooen will have a big part to play with bat and ball, so 16/1 in the man of the match market appeals.

Posted at 1030 BST on 07/06/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

