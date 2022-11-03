England must beat Sri Lanka on Saturday morning, with a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on the line – Richard Mann previews the action.
2pts Dasun Shanaka top Sri Lanka batsman at 10/1 (General)
The complexion of this fixture will change to some degree after Australia have played Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday, with Net Run-Rate highly likely to decide who finishes second behind New Zealand in Group 1 and progresses to the semi-finals.
England are in pole position at the time of writing, but don’t completely rule out the possibility of Australia winning by the wide margin – and it would need to be a big win – against Afghanistan and at least putting some extra pressure on England.
More likely is that England will need just to win their last match to reach the last four, something they really ought to achieve against a Sri Lanka side that have done well in Australia, without appearing to have the power needed to go much further in the competition.
The possibility of England needing to pull off a quick run chase does, however, muddy the waters in terms of having a bet in the top England batsman market, and Dawid Malan was shunted down the order following a big opening partnership against New Zealand.
That made little sense to me, given the likes of Moeen Ali, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes once again failed to add any more impetus than Malan would have. In fact, England’s momentum stalled after the order change, something that could have easily cost England the match.
It's worth remembering that Malan is still England's highest ranked T20I batsman.
It’s not the only strange tactical move England’s new white-ball leadership group have made in recent months – Ben Stokes batting at four when evidently struggling for form, or recent T20 game-time, being another.
All that means I can’t consider a bet in that market, and Sam Curran is a more solid option for top England bowler given his fine performances in Australia so far.
I can leave him alone at 3/1, not so DASUN SHANAKA who is a huge price at 10/1 to be top Sri Lanka batsman.
Shanaka is a terrific middle order player and while you need to pick your moments with him, owing to the fact he generally bats at number six, he is worth following in the right scenario.
Such scenarios generally come when Sri Lanka are big second favourites and come up against a side with a strong pace attack that can inflict early casualties, thus meaning Shanaka gets in early with a repair job needed to be carried out by the captain.
That is exactly what happened last weekend when his 36 was enough to see him top score in Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat to New Zealand, and he has done a similar thing against Australia, Bangladesh and more than once against India in the last 12 months.
Expect England to be on the hunt for early wickets here with a place in the last four on the line, something that should bring Shanaka right into the mix again.
10/1 is too big to ignore.
Preview posted at 1455 BST (03/11/2022)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.