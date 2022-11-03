The complexion of this fixture will change to some degree after Australia have played Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday, with Net Run-Rate highly likely to decide who finishes second behind New Zealand in Group 1 and progresses to the semi-finals.

England are in pole position at the time of writing, but don’t completely rule out the possibility of Australia winning by the wide margin – and it would need to be a big win – against Afghanistan and at least putting some extra pressure on England.

More likely is that England will need just to win their last match to reach the last four, something they really ought to achieve against a Sri Lanka side that have done well in Australia, without appearing to have the power needed to go much further in the competition.

The possibility of England needing to pull off a quick run chase does, however, muddy the waters in terms of having a bet in the top England batsman market, and Dawid Malan was shunted down the order following a big opening partnership against New Zealand.

That made little sense to me, given the likes of Moeen Ali, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes once again failed to add any more impetus than Malan would have. In fact, England’s momentum stalled after the order change, something that could have easily cost England the match.

It's worth remembering that Malan is still England's highest ranked T20I batsman.