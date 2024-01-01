Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades preview and best bets

Melbourne Stars packed their XI with batting for the trip to Adelaide on New Year’s Eve, and that strategy certainly paid dividends as the men in green chased down 206 in 19 overs.

It was a terrific run chase from the Stars who have now won their last three, and it’s hard to see them wavering from that combination in the Melbourne Derby on Tuesday.

The other reason for this is that Pakistan bowlers Haris Rauf and Usama Mir remain unavailable due to international duty.

That will ensure the Stars batting is a fearsome proposition, but as a result, the bowling is threadbare and will need captain GLENN MAXWELL to shoulder plenty of responsibility.

Maxwell’s off spin remains underrated, but he was outstanding with the ball for Australia at the Cricket World Cup in India where playing a full role as the fifth bowler and finishing with the joint-best economy in the team along with Adam Zampa.

In this expected Stars line-up, he should get though plenty more work with the ball and that was the case when he claimed two of the four wickets his side took against Adelaide Strikers on New Year’s Eve.

I don’t see how that doesn’t play out against the Melbourne Renegades, especially when looking at their opponent's own batting order which featured three left handers in the top six in their last match.