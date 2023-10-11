Sporting Life
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler

Listen or watch: Betfair cricket podcast featuring World Cup analysis, match previews and best bets

By Sporting Life
11:18 · WED October 11, 2023

On this week’s Cricket…Only Bettor Richard Mann, Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins and Paul Krishnamurty have all the key stats, trends, analysis and players to follow for three World Cup games.

India are warm favourites when they face Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa renew hostilities on Thursday and New Zealand take on Bangladesh on Friday.

We have a 33/1 treble, in-play trades and the Best Bets.

Australia v South Africa preview

Fetching latest games....