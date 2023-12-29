Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers versus Melbourne Stars preview and best bets

There are few better places to bat in Australia than the Adelaide Oval, and big runs could be on the cards when Adelaide Strikers host Melbourne Stars on New Year’s Eve.

After a poor start to the season, the Stars have now won their last two matches thanks to a couple of strong run chases, and the middle order is really starting to click now, with Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright and Beau Webster all finding form.

The bowling doesn’t look quite as strong, and with Haris Rauf and Usama Mir now joining up with Pakistan, the Stars are potentially vulnerable in that department on what is expected to be another flat pitch in South Australia.

The Strikers have only played three completed games so far this season, with their other scheduled match washed out, and they need to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Melbourne Renegades on Friday when failing to defend 177 on a pitch that offered plenty for the spinners at the Docklands.

Like the Stars, the Strikers have real concerns when it comes their bowling. Rashid Khan missing the entire tournament this year, along with Peter Siddle’s departure, has left them very short and though Craig Overton is proving to be a good signing, there isn’t much else to shout about with the ball.