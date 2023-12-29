Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers versus Melbourne Stars preview and best bets

Richard Mann fancies big runs when Adelaide Strikers host Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash on Sunday morning.
2pts Both Teams To Score 180+ Runs at 5/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
1pt Both Teams To Score 190+ Runs at 11/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
1pt Both Teams To Score 200+ Runs at 22/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
There are few better places to bat in Australia than the Adelaide Oval, and big runs could be on the cards when Adelaide Strikers host Melbourne Stars on New Year’s Eve.
After a poor start to the season, the Stars have now won their last two matches thanks to a couple of strong run chases, and the middle order is really starting to click now, with Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright and Beau Webster all finding form.
The bowling doesn’t look quite as strong, and with Haris Rauf and Usama Mir now joining up with Pakistan, the Stars are potentially vulnerable in that department on what is expected to be another flat pitch in South Australia.
The Strikers have only played three completed games so far this season, with their other scheduled match washed out, and they need to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Melbourne Renegades on Friday when failing to defend 177 on a pitch that offered plenty for the spinners at the Docklands.
Like the Stars, the Strikers have real concerns when it comes their bowling. Rashid Khan missing the entire tournament this year, along with Peter Siddle’s departure, has left them very short and though Craig Overton is proving to be a good signing, there isn’t much else to shout about with the ball.
The Strikers conceded 200 against Sydney Thunder at home earlier this season and though good enough to chase their victory target down, it once again highlighted the weakness in their bowling comparative to the batting.
Batting is the Strikers’ strong suit. Matt Short and new recruit D’Arcy Short are already forming a strong opening partnership and both have already registered a couple of fifties each this term, while Chris Lynn joined the party with a fine 56 against the Renegades.
Adam Hose is striking at 205.88 this season, while the aforementioned Overton has produced a couple of impressive cameos to confirm the middle order has plenty going for it. Harry Nielsen struck 17 not out from only five balls on Friday.
With two dangerous batting line-ups, two mediocre bowling attacks and a generally flat Adelaide pitch in store, it’s hard to escape the feeling that big runs are on the cards. 405 runs were scored here when the Strikers beat the Thunder, and more of the same is expected on Sunday.
Looking further back to last season, the Strikers successfully chased 230 against Hobart Hurricanes, and then posted 202-4 batting first against the Renegades. This is a ground for betting runs.
Total match runs is a bet worth exploring for those in a position to do so, but for now, the both teams to score markets are much more freely available, so I'll advise splitting stakes on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS at 5/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power), BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 190+ RUNS at 11/1 and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS at 22/1.
Preview published at 1405 GMT on 29/12/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org