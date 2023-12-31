Richard Mann previews the New Year's Day double-header from the Big Bash, with bets ranging from 50/1 to 4/1 in his staking plan.

Cricket betting tips: Big Bash 0.5pt Nikhil Chaudhary top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt Chris Jordan top Hobart Hurricanes batsman at 35/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pt Chris Green top Sydney Thunder batsman at 40/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Nathan McAndrew top Sydney Thunder batsman at 50/1 (bet365) 2pts Nathan McSweeney top Brisbane Heat batsman at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder New Year's Day

5:00, UK time

Hobart I've been making the case over the past few weeks for betting the middle/lower order in the Big Bash this season, particularly in matches featuring the weaker sides in the competition. The reason is twofold. Firstly, the Power Surge which is used exclusively in the Big Bash – a two-over block with only two fielders allowed outside the inner circle later in the innings, and a reduced four-over initial Powerplay – affords the middle/lower order a much better chance to catch up, while slightly reducing the advantage for the top order. Secondly, the harsh truth is that many of the sides in the competition just aren’t that strong, meaning lower team totals and lower scores winning the top team batsman market are more commonplace. This match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder looks ideal for such a strategy, and I’ll be sticking with NIKHIL CHAUDHARY, who has gone very close in his last two innings with scores of 40 and 32, and CHRIS JORDAN, who won this market against Perth Scorchers with a blistering half-century. There is clearly talent in this Hurricanes top order, but while likely to lead to a few losing slips, I do think taking big prices about their middle/lower order throughout the season will pay in long run. Chaudhary has impressed greatly in his Big Bash debut year, handling the pace and bounce of Perth with aplomb and then taking down Pakistan quick Haris Rauf last time out when only a few hits from landing the money at a big price. The market was won with 45 in that innings, Chaudhary not far behind with 32.

Chris Jordan can star with the bat again

As already mentioned, Jordan has won this market once this season, and the Englishman has been much improved with the bat in the last year, scoring quickly and hitting the ball a long way. He’ll continue to be dangerous in the second half of the innings, particularly if batting in the Power Surge. To small stakes, I’ll stick with Chaudhary and Jordan at 20/1 and 35/1 respectively. On the same theme, I’m also backing CHRIS GREEN and NATHAN MCANDREW in the top Sydney Thunder batsman market at 40/1 and 50/1. I went with the pair in the Sydney derby on Friday, and perhaps we weren't that far away from landing a decent touch. Alex Ross won the market with 44, but only after being ruled not out by the Third Umpire on 30 after fielder James Vince had claimed a clean catch in the deep. As such, Green was forced to wait his turn before blasting 17 not out from only eight balls when he did eventually get to the crease. That’s the second time this season Green has gone close, having made 30 against Brisbane Heat when the market was won by 35.

Chris Green in action with the bat

With Alex Hales yet to fire, I’m happy to bet the Thunder middle/lower order will oblige at some stage this term, with Green and McAndrew both capable of making a quickfire 30 or 40. McAndrew can certainly hold a bat, as eight First Class fifties confirm, and this big, strong man is sure to have a day out at some stage.

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers New Year's Day

8:15, UK time

Brisbane As stated in the earlier game, the middle/lower order strategy is based around poor batting teams, and table-toppers Brisbane Heat don’t fall into that category. As such, I won’t be diverting from the top order, with NATHAN MCSWEENEY a strong fancy. Regular readers will know I’ve been banging the McSweeney drum for a year or so, and he shot to prominence with a fine 84 against this same opposition, Sydney Sixers, last season. Since then he has made big strides in First Class cricket, so much so that he captained Australia A earlier this summer. A classy 73 saw McSweeney top score against Sydney Thunder in Heat’s latest win, and I’m keen to stick with him, particularly at the Gabba on a true surface that really suits a touch player like him.

This Heat batting line-up is a strong one, but McSweeney generally looks to control the innings while those around him take more risks, and though his price has started to tighten up, the general 4/1 available still appeals. This match represents the acid test for the Heat, outright selections and also tipped for a top 2 finish in the league table. They have highly impressive so far, going unbeaten and surging to the top of the table, but they now face a Big Bash powerhouse in the Sixers who remain a very good side, if not quite as fearsome as in recent years. I remain hopeful the Heat will prove up to the task, with McSweeney backed to kick off 2024 on a winning note. Preview published at 0920 GMT on 31/12/23