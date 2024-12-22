Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers Big Bash preview

Racing might be taking a Festive break on Monday, but the Big Bash ploughs on, as does Richard Mann who provides two tips in his latest preview.

Cricket betting tips: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers 2pts both teams to score 170+ runs at 11/4 (Betfred) 1pt Ashton Turner top Perth Scorchers batsman at 7/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Perth Scorchers’ much-vaunted pace attack will be put to the test on Monday when travelling to face Melbourne Renegades at 8.15am, UK time. The Renegades have recruited well ahead of this season, and while Tim Seifert has taken centre stage in their two games so far, there is also the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Laurie Evans and Will Sutherland for the Scorchers to worry about, along with England’s Jacob Bethell. This looks a fearsome batting line-up, and with the suspicion the Docklands ground could have big runs in it at some stage this term, one wonders whether this might be the day now Scorchers spearhead Jhye Richardson has been called up by Australia for the Boxing Day Test. Don’t rule out a high-scoring encounter, and all in all this shapes up as a cracking match-up between a fresh and dangerous outfit and the most successful club in the history of the Big Bash.

Scorchers started their season with a win over Melbourne Stars, but were particularly poor with the ball when beaten by Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday. Expect them to be much sharper here, but they'll need to be. I'm not keen on playing the match market, with the Scorchers as slight favourites about right. The runs markets appeal more, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 170+ RUNS looking very doable, and thus 11/4 (Betfred) more than fair. The Renegades posted 169-7 first up against a very good Sydney Sixers outfit, before chasing down a low score against the Hurricanes, while the Scorchers eased to 150-4 (17.1 overs) against the Stars, and should've made much more than 155-6 in Hobart.

Look out for Jacob Bethell in a Renegades shirt on Monday

With Richardson out for the Scorchers and the Renegades bowling just not clicking for a while now, this could be a perfect storm for runs. Finally, I can't resist a few quid on Scorchers captain ASHTON TURNER who missed most of last season through injury, but has returned with scores of 37 not out and 39 so far this term. Number five can sometimes leave him playing catch up, but Turner is an outstanding middle-order operator, and he'll win the top Scorchers batsman market more than his fair share in the coming weeks. 7/1 looks big enough for a bet. Posted at 1750 GMT on 22/12/24