Cricket betting tips: IPL – Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans preview and best bets

Champions Chennai Super Kings host Gujarat Titans in the IPL on Tuesday, when Richard Mann has one strong fancy in his match preview.

Cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans 2pts Ajinkya Rahane top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 11/2 (Sky Bet)

In a repeat of last year’s final, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans renew hostilities on Tuesday, 2:00pm UK time. Both teams kicked off their respective IPL2024 campaigns with victories, though neither side was faultless, and another good battle should be in the offing. I plumped for CSK in my outright preview here, but despite losing a couple of their 2023 cast, I have the utmost respect for the Titans who pulled off a typically nerveless heist against pre-tournament favourites Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Spin generally plays a big role in Chennai, so the Titans will fancy their chances with fit-again Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack, while Mohit Sharma’s clever variations and cutters ought to keep the CSK batting line-up honest. Reliable Rahane the best bet This Titans bowling attack is a very good one, even without the injured Mohammed Shami, and perhaps the best man in the home line-up to combat that threat is AJINKYA RAHANE.