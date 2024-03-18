Cricket podcast: Indian Premier League team-by-team guides

Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann are on hand for the unbeatable betting guide to the biggest cricket betting event of the year – the IPL.
They have team analysis for the top five in the betting, the players to bet, those to avoid, strategies and the all-important top-four finish and winner reveal.
Don't miss the best bets, too.
