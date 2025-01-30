Cricket betting tips: India v England fourth T20I preview and best bets

England travel to Pune for the fourth T20I against India on Friday, with spin once again expected to be their biggest stumbling block, writes Richard Mann.

Cricket betting tips: India v England T20I 2pts Varun Chakravarthy top India bowler at 3/1 (General) 2pts India's first wicket partnership under 25.5 runs at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England’s T20I series with India moves to Pune on Friday, with the fourth instalment set to begin at 1:30am, UK time. England fought back brilliantly with the ball in the third match in Rajkot, eventually defending what had initially appeared a sub-par total of 171. India still look the stronger all-round outfit and lead the series 2-1, but England have battled hard despite struggling badly against spin throughout. What are the best bets? The thorn in their side has been the brilliant VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY, who has claimed 10 wickets in the series so far and helped himself to two Man of the Match awards.

England just aren’t picking his variations, plain and simple, and though it does feel like the horse has bolted somewhat, the spinner makes blindingly obvious appeal in the top India bowler market at 3/1. These odds look very generous given his current strike-rate in the series stands at 7.20. Furthermore, England aren’t really scoring off him either, and with more and more firms settling a tie on this market on the least number of runs conceded, there is lots to like about Varun. He has to be worth a play at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Varun with Sky Bet With Varun seemingly having a hold over Harry Brook, and opener Phil Salt looking dreadfully out of his depth at this level, I had contemplated a couple of unders plays on individual runs. The negatives here are that Brook is such a fast scorer that he may be able to get into the thirties without doing much damage against Varun. And from what we’ve seen of India’s attack thus far, Salt might be best placed at the top of the order when those spinners aren’t operating. India's openers up against it I am going to advise a short on INDIA’S FIRST WICKET PARTNERSHIP, though, with UNDER 25.5 RUNS (Coral and Ladbrokes) looking a bet.

Jofra Archer has looked right back to his best

India’s opening pair started the series well with a 41-run partnership at Eden Gardens, but since then it’s been 15 and 16 as England’s rapid opening pair of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have both impressed. Both have bowled quickly, hitting hard lengths and targeting the splice of the bat. Samson in particular has found things tough and England appear to have found a good method of attack with that new ball. With Brydon Carse impressing as the first-change bowler, this attack looks a good one for the powerplay, and 25.5 is a stiff target for India’s opening pair to pass. I’ll be playing unders. Posted at 1225 GMT on 30/01/25