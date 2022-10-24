If this week's weather forecast for the MCG is an accurate guide, Melbourne won't be appearing on next year's list of destinations for A Place In The Sun.

Cheaper beer prices in Benidorm and a more reliable climate get my vote every time, while on the subject of value, CHRIS WOAKES looks worth having on side on Wednesday, when the prospect of favourable bowling conditions at the MCG should suit the Warwickshire seamer down to the ground.

Woakes the biggest swinger in town

Woakes has only recently returned from injury, but he didn't look any worse for his long layoff when producing a masterful spell of swing bowling in England's rain-affected warm-up match in Geelong, nipping out two Australia wickets with the first two balls of the innings before finishing with exceptional figures of 2-0-3-4.

Had the game been completed, Woakes would have been named Man of the Match, and I think he's worth a bet in that market on Wednesday at 16/1.

I must confess to having cooled on the Man of the Match market as a potential angle at this World Cup, having seen Tim Southee pick up 3-6 on Saturday and not collect, understandably so on this occasion, and other strong bowling performances go unrewarded in the first round – quite the opposite to last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

However, the new ball hooped round corners when India and Pakistan fought out their titanic battle on this very ground on Sunday, with Pakistan slipping to 15-2 early in their innings and India 31-4.