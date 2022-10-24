Richard Mann previews England's T20 World Cup fixture with Ireland, which takes place on Wednesday morning in Melbourne.
1pt Chris Woakes Man of the Match at 16/1 (General)
0.5pts Gareth Delany top Ireland batsman at 12/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
0.5pts Mark Adair top Ireland batsman at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Star Sports)
If this week's weather forecast for the MCG is an accurate guide, Melbourne won't be appearing on next year's list of destinations for A Place In The Sun.
Cheaper beer prices in Benidorm and a more reliable climate get my vote every time, while on the subject of value, CHRIS WOAKES looks worth having on side on Wednesday, when the prospect of favourable bowling conditions at the MCG should suit the Warwickshire seamer down to the ground.
Woakes has only recently returned from injury, but he didn't look any worse for his long layoff when producing a masterful spell of swing bowling in England's rain-affected warm-up match in Geelong, nipping out two Australia wickets with the first two balls of the innings before finishing with exceptional figures of 2-0-3-4.
Had the game been completed, Woakes would have been named Man of the Match, and I think he's worth a bet in that market on Wednesday at 16/1.
I must confess to having cooled on the Man of the Match market as a potential angle at this World Cup, having seen Tim Southee pick up 3-6 on Saturday and not collect, understandably so on this occasion, and other strong bowling performances go unrewarded in the first round – quite the opposite to last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE.
However, the new ball hooped round corners when India and Pakistan fought out their titanic battle on this very ground on Sunday, with Pakistan slipping to 15-2 early in their innings and India 31-4.
With the prospect of weather around, this could be a new-ball pitch and match, and if that is the case then Woakes is England's trump card and should be bang in business.
In my pre-tournament specials preview, I made the case for betting Ireland's middle and lower order.
I plumped for George Dockrell in the tournament batsman market at 22/1 and he's still well in the mix, though the value about him and Curtis Campher has dried up now and perhaps taking even bigger prices lower down the list is worth small investment.
Step forward GARETH DELANY, with three T20I half-centuries and a List-A hundred to his name, and MARK ADAIR who top scored with 37 not out against New Zealand in the summer when showcasing impressive ball-striking ability.
If the new ball does plenty for England, Delany could be well placed coming in at number seven and is just about worth a bet at 12/1, so too Adair who follows him in the batting order and is generally available at 33/1.
All bets on the top batsman market are voided if the innings isn't 10 overs or more, so while something similar wouldn't be ideal for bets on those lower down the order, the prospect of tricky batting conditions and the fact punters won't get left high and dry in a six-over smash is something of a positive.
Delany and Adair are clearly not bets for maximum stakes, but I think there is merit in chancing them at the prices, possibly even Barry McCarthy at 100/1, with Woakes heading the staking plan for what should be a comfortable England victory.
Preview posted at 1620 BST (24/10/2022)
