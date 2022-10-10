Richard Mann previews the second T20I between Australia and England, which takes place in Canberra on Wednesday morning.

Cricket tips: Australia v England T20I 2pts Dawid Malan top England batsman at 5/1 (General) 1pt Josh Hazlewood to be Man of the Match at 14/1 (General) 0.5pts Sam Curran to be Man of the Match at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s hard to know exactly what to expect from the pitch in Canberra on Wednesday, with batting not looking particularly easy in the last T20I played on this ground between Australia and Sri Lanka in February. Prior to that, Australia and India played out a high-scoring ODI here in late 2020, while the two Big Bash matches played on this ground last season don’t offer much in the way of help, with 200 reached once but a score of 140-8 on another occasion muddying the waters further. The opening match of the series confirmed that in order for England to win the upcoming T20 World Cup, they will need their batsmen to score heavily given the bowling just doesn’t look good enough to contain. On that basis, and given the strength of Australia’s own batting, it would be unwise to discount big runs on Wednesday, but I’m just not sure what to expect of the pitch this far out so will look elsewhere for a bet. Malan stands out in favoured conditions DAWID MALAN was a selection in Sunday’s first match and an opening partnership of 132 between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales saw the Yorkshire man surprisingly shunted down the order, but aside from the move making little sense tactically as those promoted ahead of him struggled to impact the innings, England will keen for their regular number three to have a good hit on Wednesday.

Dawid Malan will enjoy Australian conditions

The same arguments I made ahead of Sunday’s match still stand, in particular Malan’s outstanding record which features a T20I average nudging 40, with one century and 13 fifties. Malan finished this season's renewal of The Hundred as the leading runscorer in the competition, that coming on the back of strong performances against South Africa and India for his country. More recently, Malan was England’s hero as he struck a brilliant 78* to guide his side to victory over Pakistan in the T20I series decider in Lahore, so we know he arrives in Australia in good touch. Furthermore, we can also be sure these conditions suit Malan’s game well. His sole Test century came at the WACA in 2017 and it’s no surprise that he averages over 60 in South Africa and New Zealand. I’m convinced he’s one to follow in the next few weeks and am happy to take 5/1 on Wednesday, for all the likes of Buttler, Hales and Harry Brook provide stiff competition. CLICK HERE to back Malan with Sky Bet Hazlewood always a runner for Man of the Match As I said at the top of the piece, it’s not easy to be entirely sure of what to expect from conditions, but seamers have enjoyed success on this ground in the past and taking two in the Man of the Man market appeals. Having sat out the series opener, JOSH HAZLEWOOD is the pick for Australia on the back of a brilliant run of form in this format that has seen him rise to the top of the ICC T20 world rankings. Hazlewood continues to excel and in 2022 alone, the New South Wales paceman has picked up 20 wickets from only 11 matches, with his economy rate in that time standing at an impressive 6.70.

Key to Hazlewood’s success is his ability to shape matches by taking big wickets with the new ball in the powerplay, and if he can do that here up against Buttler and Hales, he will be a very strong runner for Man of the Match honours at 14/1. CLICK HERE to back Hazlewood with Sky Bet Joining him in the staking plan is SAM CURRAN at 20/1, the Surrey all-rounder really impressing both in Pakistan and then on Sunday. He has taken eight wickets in his last five matches and a couple more here could be the platform for a match-winning effort. One senses that Curran is really finding his way now, aided by the experience gained playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and his ability to impact the game was again in evidence when he produced a fine throw to run out Aaron Finch on Sunday. We shouldn’t discount Curran’s very dangerous batting, either, and though he hasn’t contributed as much in that department of late, he is a very good batsman. Curran has demonstrated that in the IPL and for Surrey for a while now, and it won't be long before he delivers with the bat for his country. With plenty going for him and having been just about the pick of England’s leaky bowling attack in recent weeks, Curran looks worth a small investment at the current odds. CLICK HERE to back Curran with Sky Bet Posted at 1500 BST on 10/10/22