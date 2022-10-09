Buttler marked his return from a calf injury with a sparkling 68 from 32 balls while Hales, who got the nod ahead of Phil Salt, top-scored with 84 off 51 deliveries.

England’s innings ran out of steam and while they still posted an imposing 208 for six, Australia were in contention until the last over, from which they needed 16, but Sam Curran ensured no late drama.

There might have been controversy had Matthew Wade gotten Australia over the line, having appeared to block Mark Wood as he went for a caught and bowled chance, but he was later snared by Curran.

Australia rested Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell in Perth but still tested England, who had Ben Stokes in their T20 ranks for the first time since March 2021.

David Warner anchored Australia’s pursuit with 73 off 44 balls – while there were cameos from Mitch Marsh (36) and Marcus Stoinis (35) – but his downfall against Wood, who took three for 34, was pivotal.

England, who have two more fixtures against Australia and a warm-up against Pakistan before starting their T20 World Cup at this same venue in two weeks, were asked to bat first at the first international at the Optus Stadium since December 2019.

Cameron Green was punished for overpitching as Buttler hit the ground running, slashing through point before taking three more off-side fours to set the tone for a boundary heavy partnership.

Hales was not as fluent early on but found succour stepping to the leg-side and driving or cutting, hammering Daniel Sams over cover for six. He largely deferred to his opening partner, though.

Buttler brought out his trademark ramps for four then six but the tactic almost ended his innings on 30, as Nathan Ellis’ slower ball took an edge only for a diving Mitch Marsh to spill a tough chance.

Buttler greeted leg-spinner Mitch Swepson into the attack with back-to-back sixes while Hales took two maximums – one of them off a top-edge – in a Marcus Stoinis over that leaked an eye-watering 21.