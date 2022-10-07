England's T20 World Cup preparations step up another gear on Sunday morning as they begin a three-match series with Australia – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket tips: Australia v England T20I 2pts Dawid Malan top England batsman at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

England renew hostilities with old enemy, Australia, in Perth on Sunday morning as preparations for the T20 World Cup ramp up, and Sky Bet can't split the two sides – with 10/11 the pair likely to be mirrored across the board when more firms have priced up. Australia currently head the betting for the World Cup itself – Aaron Finch's side are as short at 5/2 to successfully defend their crown – and all things being equal, I'd probably favour the hosts here. However, the one thing punters must be wary of is how both teams are likely to use this three-match series as a final opportunity to experiment and fine tune ahead of the real thing, and weakened bowling attacks in particular are expected. That makes betting in the outright market a no for me, though that might change in-running, but for now I'm mad keen to bet DAWID MALAN in the top England batsman market at 4/1. Regular readers of these pages will know I'm a big fan of the Yorkshire left-hander, namely because of his terrific record that features a T20I average pushing 40, with one century and 13 fifties.

It wasn't so long ago that Malan was the number one ranked T20 batsman in the world and while he hasn't quite matched those heady heights more recently, he still remains one of England's best performers having made a brilliant 78 not out to help his side seal series victory over Pakistan in Lahore recently. Prior to that, Malan finished this season's renewal of the The Hundred as the competition's leading runscorer following a string of classy displays, that coming after performing well in this format against South Africa and India. At one stage Malan was an absolute must bet in this market on win-rate alone, and while that isn't the case now, I make no apologies for sticking with my man in Australian conditions that we know suit his game so well. Malan grew up in South Africa, plying his trade on fast, bouncy wickets that helped shape his game so well, and it's no surprise that his sole Test century came at the WACA in Perth back in the 2017/2018 Ashes. It's for that very reason that Malan was brought back into England's Test team for last winter's Ashes Down Under, and he fared better than many of his colleagues in that latest hammering at the hands of Australia. Furthermore, it's no surprise that his T20I record in South Africa and New Zealand is particularly strong – Malan averages over 60 in both countries – and his liking for fast bowling on quick pitches should be ideal for him here and in the coming weeks. Of course, there is strong competition from the likes of Jos Buttler and Harry Brook in this England team, but cricket so often comes down to conditions and Malan will be right at home in Perth on Sunday. As such, 4/1 looks very fair. CLICK HERE to back Malan with Sky Bet Posted at 1325 BST on 07/10/22