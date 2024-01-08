Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers versus Hobart Hurricanes preview and best bets

Adelaide Strikers host Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash on Tuesday, when cricket tipster Richard Mann will be hoping to continue his strong form.

Cricket betting tips: Big Bash – Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes 2pts Both Teams To Score 180+ Runs at 15/4 (Betway)

Adelaide has been a particularly good place to bat in T20 cricket for a number of years now, and more of the same is expected when Adelaide Strikers host Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday. That viewpoint was rewarded with winners at 22/1, 11/1 and 5/1 when Melbourne Stars comfortably chased down 205 here on New Year’s Eve, and the Strikers subsequently coasted to their victory target of 154 for the loss of only one wicket against champions Perth Scorchers a few days later. Big runs the norm in Adelaide 405 runs were scored on this ground when the Strikers beat Sydney Thunder earlier in the season, and we shouldn’t forget that the Strikers chased 230 down against the Hurricanes in this very fixture almost a year ago to the day. The pitch served up on that occasion was the very definition of a road, Matthew Short hitting a brilliant, unbeaten hundred for the Strikers, ably backed up by Chris Lynn and Adam Hose.

Matt Short on the charge for Adelaide Strikers

The good news for the hosts is that all of that trio are going well again this year. Short is the competition’s leading runscorer with 351 runs at an average of 70.20, while Lynn has 267 at 66.75. Hose has had his moments, too. As for the Hurricanes, it was Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell and Tim David who shone for them in this fixture 12 months ago, and all three are expected to line up for the away side again, while the addition of the exciting Nikhil Chaudhary and Chris Jordan has probably improved the batting. It has certainly added more depth. Bowlers under pressure The issue for both sides is the bowling. The Hurricanes have picked up of late, but they bowled in favourable bowling conditions the last twice and remain heavily reliant on Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis. Chris Jordan has been largely expensive, and they try to make up overs elsewhere. I’m not sure that will work on a ground like Adelaide, with its short square boundaries, particularly given the form of the batting line-up they are coming up against.

But the Strikers aren’t immune from criticism. Tactically, I’d still have major reservations about them. That is summed by the fact Henry Thornton, who has been their best bowler in recent games, didn’t even start the season in the starting XI. Jamie Overton has done well, but the attack has generally leaked runs and will continue to do so. Just as was the case in this fixture last season, everything points to another high-scoring affair. As such, I'll be backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 180+ RUNS at 15/4 (Betway). CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score 180+ Runs with Sky Bet Preview published at 1510 GMT on 08/01/24