Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash preview

Richard Mann previews Friday's Big Bash clash between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars, where big runs are the order of the day.

Cricket betting tips: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars 2pts both teams to score 200+ runs at 5/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It was bombs away when Adelaide Strikers hosted Melbourne Stars last season, the visitors chasing down 206 at a canter as only seven wickets fell across the match. The Adelaide Oval is probably the best place to bat in white- ball cricket in Australia, if not the world, and both bowling attacks will be on high alert when these two teams resume hostilities on Friday, 8.15am UK time. Along with that run-fest, Sydney Thunder posted 200-7 and still lost here last term, while Adelaide blasted 154-1 in only 16.1 overs against Perth Scorchers on this ground and then hunted down 165 with very few alarms against Hobart Hurricanes. In summary: Adelaide is the place for betting runs in this competition.

On the face of it, the two sides in question might not look in quite as good shape this time around, but even with a rare failure from captain Matt Short, the Strikers still posted 182-8 against Sydney Thunder earlier in the week, and it was their bowling that subsequently came up short. Along with Short, the hosts have the red-hot Jake Weatherald and Big Bash legend Chris Lynn in their top three. Jamie Overton added the late fireworks against the Thunder. Strong home batting but weak bowling should work in our favour on Friday, and I’m not too down on Melbourne Stars’ batting, especially with the possibility that talisman Glenn Maxwell will return to the starting XI for this game, along with England’s Ben Duckett.

Glenn Maxwell could be back on Friday

Marcus Stoinis has looked in excellent touch in two games so far without yet going on to make that big contribution he is always capable of. A score for Beau Webster against Brisbane Heat and a rapid 37 from Tom Curran in the previous match against Perth Scorchers suggests there are runs in this Stars line-up. Like the Strikers, the bowling has offered less hope, so everything points to another high-scoring contest, just as was the case 12 months ago. As such, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 200+ RUNS once again makes solid appeal. Sky Bet go 5/1, which I must point out is considerably shorter than for last year's fixture, but times have changed in this format. I probably wouldn't be getting involved at those prices on most other grounds, but Adelaide is Adelaide, so I'll put my bottom lip away and bet accordingly. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score 200+ runs with Sky Bet Posted at 1605 GMT on 19/12/24