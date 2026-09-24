Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is finally ON as British heavyweight stars are set to fight in Cardiff, live on Netflix

You would be hard pressed to argue this fight is not happening five years too late - back then both Fury (36-2-1) and Joshua (30-4) were at the peak of their powers and both held world heavyweight titles .

After several false starts, most notably in 2021 when the two men both signed a two-fight deal only to have the plan scuppered in a courtroom by Deontay Wilder, there are no longer any barriers.

The start time of the fight, which reportedly could be in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK to cater to US television audiences, has yet to be confirmed.

It says much for the matchup that even half a decade on, with both men having dropped their belts and seen the march of time erode their skills, this is still a huge deal.

Fury and Joshua are each expected to earn £100million for one night’s work, quite incredible when you consider neither is a world champion and they are 38 and 36 years old respectively..

‘The Gypsy King’ has earned an absolute fortune and the right to spend a happy retirement on the Isle of Man with wife Paris and their seven children. There was only one bout which had enough meat to tempt him back to the table - that long-awaited Joshua showdown.

Both fought recently, with Fury stopping Mariusz Wach in the seventh round of their clash in Thailand back on July 24, while Joshua knocked out Kristian Prenga a day later in Saudi Arabia.

Danger for both men in a close close fight

Fury is a slight 8/15 favourite with Sky Bet, who price AJ up as the 8/5 underdog.

Joshua was a defensive disaster waiting to happen when he was blasted out of Wembley Stadium by Daniel Dubois in his last serious heavyweight outing in September 2024.

Fury may have won two warm up fights in 2026 but before that he'd lost two in a row against the Ukrainian master Oleksandr Usyk.

Yes they are no longer in their primes, yes this is happening too late. But boxing history is littered with examples of superfights which NEVER took place.

Whatever takes place in the next few months, it will be box office, both in the countdown and on fight night.